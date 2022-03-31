Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact with Students Tomorrow, Know Date, Time and Where To Watch

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: As per the updates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students, parents and teachers from all over India regarding examination stress in the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. This year, the Prime Minister will be interacting with students on how to keep their calm and stay relaxed during the upcoming exam season. Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 will be held on 1st April 2022 at 11 am.

As per media reports, talking on PPC 2022, PM Modi stated that “the enthusiasm towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April.”

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 - Know Date, Time and Where to Watch?

Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held tomorrow, on 1st April 2022. The event will be held in the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The event will be broadcasted live on all the television channels of Doordarshan. The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Education will also be live streaming PPC 2022. This time, the emphasis will also be given to how to create a stress-free environment for students ahead of their Board examinations 2022.

Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha was held virtually on 7th April 2021. Usually, the interaction is limited to students. However, this year parents and teachers, too, will be allowed to participate in this discussion. The participation is open for school students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 only.

Pariksha ki Baat, PM ke Saath

This year, the slogan for PPC 2022 is - Pariksha ki Baat, PM ke Saath. This highlights the mission of Pariksha Pe Charcha. This will be the 5th edition of the interactive session. As per the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - Exam Warriors. It is an initiative by PM Narendra Modi to ensure the creation of a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.

