Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi's Interactive Session with Students on Board Exams on April 1

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Finally, the Date for this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha – PPC event has been announced by the Union Education Ministry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting the 5th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha – the annual interactive event, in which he interacts with students, teachers and parents on April 1, 2022.

The wait is now over! The 5th edition of #PPC2022 is going to be held on 1st April, 2022 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with students & share his insights on how to beat exam stress. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors pic.twitter.com/j36wWLvDrZ — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) March 24, 2022

The news about the date of PPC 2022 event has been confirmed by the Union Education Ministry in a tweet sent out from its official account. The tweet read “The wait is now over! The 5th edition of PPC2022 is going to be held on 1st April, 2022 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students and share his insights on how to beat exam stress. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors.”

Event to be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi

After a gap of two years, the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event is being held in Physical or in person format at the Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. As per media reports around 2050 students, teachers and parents have been select to participate in the event to be held in New Delhi, where they will get a chance to directly interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition to this, the event will also be live streamed on various Social Media Platforms and Channels of Education Ministry as well as Government of India.

The participants for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 have been selected on the basis of an open online contest that was held for students, teachers and parents held via mygov.in. Over 2.5 lakhs entries were received by the authorities out of which around 2050 participants have been finalized to appear at the event. The selected participants will be provided with PPC Kits by the ministry of education.

Also Read: Delhi Government Sainik School: Admissions for 2022 to commence soon