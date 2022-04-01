Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Top 10 Highlights from PM Modi to Students Ahead of Board Exams

Top Highlights of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students, teachers and parents at the 5th Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 and shared valuable tips and shared interesting mantras to beat exam stress. He asked students not to get stressed as they have already gone through examinations before in their life as well. He also asked parents and teachers to refrain from forcing their unfulfilled dreams on their children.

More than 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. In the session, the Prime Minister suggested various ways to deal with examination. From technology to mental health to social media, there have been a lot of issues discussed with students, parents and teachers.

The event is held on the onset of exam seasons in the country. In a social media post, PM Modi said "Let’s talk stress free exams yet again! Calling upon the dynamic #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to join this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha." Check important highlights from PM Modi to students ahead of board exams here.

There is great inquisitiveness among youngsters on how to improve productivity while at work and how to prepare better for exams. #ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/12Y6nQh3PN — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 1, 2022

Top 10 Quotes/Highlights from PM Modi to Students Ahead of Board Exams

“Sometimes you take your own exam too, brainstorm on your preparations, make a habit of replaying, this will give you a new perspective. Experience-absorbing replays are easy to do, when you engage with things with an open mind, never let disappointment knock on your door." “In any situation, with the right use of time, the best outcome can be achieved. There is much to be gained from this in life.” “Today, a daughter has become a big power for every family. This change is great. The greater this change, the greater the profit.” "If the mind is somewhere else, then listening stops. Things that happen offline also happen online. It means that the medium is not the problem, the mind is the problem. Whether the medium is online or offline, if the mind is completely immersed in it, then online or offline will not matter for you." "Students sometimes face difficulties while making important decisions. Students should develop a habit of revising whatever they have learnt in class with their friends. This will help them absorb knowledge together.” "There are also exams in between festivals. Because of this, they are not able to enjoy the festivals. But if the exam itself is made a festival, then many colours are filled in it." “Make sure in your mind that exams are an easy part of life. These are small steps in our development journey. We have gone through this stage even before. We have given the exam many times before. When this confidence is created then these experiences become your strength for the coming exams.” "Today we can achieve things very easily and widely through digital gadgets. We should consider it as an opportunity and not a problem." "All of you belong to a special generation. Yes, there could be more competition but there are also many more opportunities."





10. "We should consider competition as the biggest gift of life. What is life like if there is no competition? In fact, we should invite the competition, only then is our criterion. Competition is an important medium to advance life, through which we can also evaluate ourselves."

Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live: PM Modi Talked about P3 Movement to the Students, Appealed to Join PPC