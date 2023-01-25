    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Approximately 3.88 Million Register This Year Says Union Edu Minister

    On Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the number of participants for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 has doubled the number of registrations recorded last year. He said that around 3.88 million students, teachers, and parents have registered for the PPC 2023 event. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 25, 2023 10:39 IST
    Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
    Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday in a press conference said that around 3.88 million students, teachers and parents have registered for the PPC 2023 event, and this is more than double the number of participants registered last year.

    Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual mega event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the students, parents and teachers ahead of board exams and acknowledges their queries related to exam stress and other issues faced by the participants. 

    As per the media reports, Pradhan said that the number of registration has increased since the establishment of the event in 2018. He further added that around 22,000 participants had registered in 2018 and the number has increased to 158,000 in 2019, and then 300,000 in 2020, similarly 14 lakhs in 2021, and 1,573,000 in 2022. However, the figure crossed 38.8 lakhs which are 3.88 million.

