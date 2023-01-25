Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Approximately 3.88 Million Register This Year Says Union Edu Minister

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday in a press conference said that around 3.88 million students, teachers and parents have registered for the PPC 2023 event, and this is more than double the number of participants registered last year.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual mega event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the students, parents and teachers ahead of board exams and acknowledges their queries related to exam stress and other issues faced by the participants.

As per the media reports, Pradhan said that the number of registration has increased since the establishment of the event in 2018. He further added that around 22,000 participants had registered in 2018 and the number has increased to 158,000 in 2019, and then 300,000 in 2020, similarly 14 lakhs in 2021, and 1,573,000 in 2022. However, the figure crossed 38.8 lakhs which are 3.88 million.

He also said that the increase in the number of participants shows that the popular initiative by PM Narendra Modi has enhanced students' confidence, and also helped them to manage the stress of board examinations. As per the latest updates, the 6th edition of the PPC is scheduled to be held on January 27, 2023, at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

