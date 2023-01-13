Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi Launches Masterclass For Exam Warriors, Check Details Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: As per the schedule, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 27, 2023, at Talkatora Indoor Stadium. In the session, PM Narendra Modi will have an interaction with students in which he will provide some mantras that will act as stress busters. He has recently launched a masterclass for the exam warriors on January 12, 2023.

PM Modi shared a tweet regarding the same. It says, “It is exam season, and as our #ExamWarriors are immersed in exam preparations, sharing an interesting repository of Mantras and activities that will help ease exam stress and also help celebrate exams. Have a look…”

In the masterclass, the concepts have been laid down topic-wise. The website has a video of the Prime Minister's own words, a text summary of the concepts, and graphics that capture the message. Students can check the website of PM Modi,narendramodi.in for more details regarding the masterclass.

List of Masterclass topics

These are the topics that have been covered in the masterclass. Students must check out the masterclass for a better understanding of the below-mentioned topics-

Right attitude towards exams Confidence in and out of the exam hall Making the most out of the memory How to handle difficult subjects To compete or not To focus, learn and de focus Setting goals and getting them Secret of time management How to deal with depression How important is my report card? Making the best use of free time Role of technology in students' life

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration

Meanwhile, due to the high demand, authorities have extended the deadline for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration. Interested students can apply on the official website i.e innovative.mygov.in till January 27, 2023.

