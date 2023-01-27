    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi Addressing Students, Teachers at Talkatora Stadium, Check Latest Updates Here

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Latest: The sixth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his interaction with students, teachers, and parents give valuable insights regarding studies and exams. 

    Updated: Jan 27, 2023 12:55 IST
    PM Modi, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, Get Latest Updates Here
    PM Modi, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, Get Latest Updates Here

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Narendra Modi is addressing the students and teachers in the 6th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. The event is being held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Interested students can also visit on Doordarshan Live link, YouTube channel of the Ministry of education, Facebook Live, and MoE’s Twitter account.

    About 38 lakh students have registered for this year's PPC event, according to Union Education Ministry, however, NCERT has shortlisted a number of questions on various topics varying from stress management, family pressure, career selection, prevention of unfair means, and how to stay healthy during board examinations. 

    As per the recent updates, the guest teachers, students, and parents will be taken to national important places like Rajghat, Prime Minister's Museum, Kartavya Path, and Sadaiv Atal to introduce them to India's rich legacy. 

