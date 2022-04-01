Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live: PM Modi Talked about P3 Movement to the Students, Appealed to Join PPC

01 Apr 12:14 PM Link for Pariksha Pe charcha 2022 Live stream Pariksha Pe charcha 2022 will be live streams on the official Youtube Channel of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Interested students, parents and teachers can catch the live stream of the event through the live stream link available here.

01 Apr 01:36 PM Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM congratulates Students, Teachers and Ministry of Education The Prime Minister when concluding the 5th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha took the opportunity to congratulate the presenters at the event on their level of confidence shown at the event Today. He asked students to emphasise on quality, observe and learn from other people adding to their own talents. He emplored students to imporve and learn from other people rather than look down on themselves and their talents. He congratulated students, teachers, parents and the Ministry of Education on the success of the Pariksha Pe Charcha event adding that participating and interacting with students gives him a learning opportunity to improve himself.

01 Apr 01:22 PM Pariksha Pe charcha 2022: PM answers questions on how to keep onself motivated PM asks students to look for what demotivates you. Look through your life and find what demotivates you, know yourself and find out what is not working for you. Try to find out what motivates you? Identify what works well for you. PM asks students to deal with the challenges of life and and turn demotvation into motivation. Find motivation like children do through inherent qualities which makes it their driving force. Letâ??s empower the girl child. #ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/i4QA9T5vTI — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 1, 2022

01 Apr 01:21 PM Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Environment Protection Answering questions related to environement and how to increase environment sensitivity the Prime Minister stated that working towards betterment of enviornment is required. He added that doing small things will help in the betterment of the environment. Pro Planet People (P3 Movement) bringing out environment conscious people is required for making sure that people grow more sensitive towards their environment.

01 Apr 01:21 PM Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Education for Women in Rural Areas While speaking on the education opportunities for Women in rural areas, the Prime Minister pointed out that times have changed for Women in the country where as compared to earlier, parents are putting an effort into the education of girls. He pointed out that the progress of a society depends on the education of women. He pointed out the difference in the though process towards the education of women pointing out it is necessary to make sure that there is no difference between a boy and girl. Women have proved their mantel over the years and time has changed for women with an increase in the number of female students every year. Women are given the opportunity and following their dreams in all walks of life. Letâ??s empower the girl child. #ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/i4QA9T5vTI — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 1, 2022

01 Apr 12:56 PM Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM sheds light on Competition in the country The PM when speaking on the rising competition among students with respect to studies, Competitive exams for Higher Education Admissions stated that instead of preparing themselves for exams, it is required of students to work on focusing on their education. He believes that rather than working on a particular exam, students need to focus on the end goal and take exams as it comes. Competition should be taken in a positive light by students, he added pointing out that competition is a medium of moving forward with an evaluation on themselves. Opportunity increases as time changes which needs to be taken by the students.

01 Apr 12:49 PM Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM answers questions on how to increase productivity PM when speaking on prodictivity and utilization of time stated that realizing and analyzing what the outcome of their work is required. balancing within what you like and what is required is required. Doing what you like and what is comfortable for you is required to increase ones productivity, he added.

01 Apr 12:39 PM Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM speaks about memorization skills PM Narendra Modi when answering questions on Memorization during learning stated that keeping oneself physically and mentally available at a particular time is necessary for memorizing expecially during studies. Concentrating on what you are doing at the moment is vital in to maintain memory, he added. He also pointed out that memmory is not only important during exams or studies but is also important in day-to-day life.

01 Apr 12:19 PM Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Students and teachers ask questions on motivation Students ask questions on lack of motivation. Students have asked questions such as How to stay motivated with so much of back log? Teachers also ask questions on how to encourage students? How to encurage peers after exams? How to stop onself from procastinating?

01 Apr 12:15 PM Pariksha Peh Charcha 2022: PM asks parents and teachers not to burden students with expectations PM invoke parents and teachers not to expect their children and students to do what they could not when they were young. PM states that earlier education was linked with parents and students on the same page regarding the education of a child. The interests and caliber of the students need to be kept in mind. PM asks teachers and parents not to burden students with expectatons and accept the capibility of the students since every student is dfferent. Realise what the dreams of the children are and try to work on them. He also asked parents and teachers to accept the talents of the students and work on them.

01 Apr 12:09 PM Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Students seek guidance on Family expectations and Pressure Students ask PM Modi for guidance on Whether students are scared of exams or by the expectation of parents and teachers from the students? How to deal with Family's disappointment on exam results?

01 Apr 12:01 PM PPC 2022: PM answers questions on NEP PM starts by commenting on the NEP. Braintstorming among students and teachers from rural and urban areas across the country on the NEP was underway for years, says PM Modi. The draft of NEP was then sent on Public Domain with Lakhs of inputs based which the National Education Policy was created. PM states that the NEP has been received well by people from across the country. He also congragulated the people behind the NEP. Sports a part of NEP emphazing on the need to be active in life. Team Spirit and realisation of ones caliber brught through sports and games. We need to formulate and evolve as per the requirements of the 21st century, says PM Modi

01 Apr 11:55 AM PPC 2022: Questions asked on NEP Questions asked on How to use the new learning method to increase knowledge of students? How provisions of NEP will empower students lifes and society in general paving way for a New India?

01 Apr 11:53 AM PPC 2022: Combine online and offline information says PM Modi As time passes medium of education changes, the PM states. PM has compared learning during earlier times when technology was not available to the present time. Through changing time, availability of medium of educations changes. Today technology is widely available and we must consider it as an opportunity and not cause of trouble. Online educaton to be consnidered as a reward with availability of notes offline and extra material online which increases the value of information in the hands of the students. Adopt information available online and use it offline to increase discipline in life using all necessary tools online to increase knowledge.

01 Apr 11:50 AM PPC 2022: PM addresses concerns of online education PM begins by asking students on What they learn when they are online. The PM took the opportunity to speak on attenspan of students even during the offline classes which has now turned online. Be online or offline, If we are concentrating on what we are learning, online or offline medium of education should not be aa cobcern, PM states.

01 Apr 11:45 AM PPC 2022: Teachers and students pose questions on online education Students ask PM questions related to How to focus during exams with distractions like Social Media always in the air? With the studies conducted online throughout the pandemic students are now addicted to being online all the time. How can we improve learning through online classes?. A Teacher from TN has also asked regarding How to maintain pace in online education?

01 Apr 11:41 AM PM asks students to maintain same routine throught especially during exams PM asks students to not be under any pressure creating any kind of a panic and maintain the same routine throughout especially during exams. He asks studens not to add or remove anything in the routine, especially trying to impart what others are doing which can create an imbalance. He has also asked students to accepts exams as it is.

01 Apr 11:40 AM PPC 2022: PM gives tips on beating exam stress PM answers the Exam related questions by asking students Why stress is a concern during the exams. PM states that Exams are a part of life, steps towards life success which we have been going through in life. Exams have been a part of life throughout which keeps us ready for the future. PM invokes students not to panic during the exams and make sure that they are prepared with the right mental strength.

01 Apr 11:37 AM PPC 2022: Students ask questions related to stress of Exams Students begin by asking questions on how to handle exam stress, How tto handle the stress of exams, how to handle the dejection of not scoring the required marks in the exams? How to overcome stress of overcoming the stress of completing the exams?, How to handle sleep schedules during exams?

01 Apr 11:34 AM PPC 2022: PM to make sure all questions answered within the time given PM to make sure that all questions are answered within the time period. PM states that the questions which cant be answered will be looked into by the PM through various modes including video and audio messages.

01 Apr 11:32 AM Pariksha Peh Charcha 2022: PM takes the stage speaking to the students Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his talk with the students regarding exam stress. PM asks students to treat exams like any festival. PM has stated that students have sent in questions, queries, video and audio messages regarding exams.

01 Apr 11:27 AM Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM arrives at the indoor stadium Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the indoor stadium for the Pariksha Peh Charcha 2022 event. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is now speaking at the event complementing the achievements of the the country during the pandemic and the efforts put by the students to keep up their learning activities during the lockdown.

01 Apr 11:19 AM Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM to address students in both online and offline mode The Prime Minister will shortly be addressing the Students, Parents and Teachers at the indoor stadium and also online through the various streaming platforms. Students will be posing questions to the PM who will also be sharing tips on beating exam stress.

01 Apr 11:16 AM PPC 2022: Children Explain their Project Works Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now interacting with the students who have brought in their project works including Applications created by them, Paintings, 3D Printers, developed by them. The PM will shortly be addressing the students at the indoor stadium.

01 Apr 11:08 AM PPC 2022: PM Interacts with students from various schools Students who were selected for the Pariksha Pe Charcha Event are now interacting with the Prime Minister exhibiting their work depicting the various events and initiatives taken up by the country. Students from Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools and Navodaya Vidyalaya Schools, Bal Bhavan etc have brought in their project work which are being showcased at the event venue.

01 Apr 11:05 AM PM arrives at Talkatora Stadium PM Narendra Modi has officially arrived at Talkatora Stadium interacting with students presenting paintaings and other works created by them for the event. Check event through the live stream link here.

01 Apr 10:58 AM PPC 2022 to be held in Hybrid Mode For 2022 session, the Pariksha Pe Charcha session of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held in hybrid mode. The physical or on-ground event is being held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi and will be graced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and heads of several schools. Many students, teachers and participants will be travelling to Delhi to attend the event, but few who couldn’t will be interacting with PM Modi virtually or online.

01 Apr 10:56 AM How to be selected for Pariksha Pe Charcha? Participants are selected for PM Modi’s Interactive session Pariksha Pe Charcha on the basis of an online competition which is held through my.gov.in website. Students, Teachers and Parents who want to win a chance to meet and interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have to participate in a creative writing competition and send in their essays on different themes. For 2022 session of PPC, the competition was held from 28th December 2021 to 3rd February 2022.

01 Apr 10:53 AM PM Modi to speak to students soon PM Narendra Modi will soon be addressing students, teachers and parents in this years Pariksha Peh Charcha event. The link for the live stream will also be available on the official YouTube Channel MyGov India â??When we express ourselves, we create space for newer positive thoughts and experiencesâ?? â?? PM @narendramodi



PM will soon be among us to share more such mantras! Donâ??t forget to join #ParikshaPeCharcha live at 11 AM: https://t.co/B3Mc8LdNlk #ExamWarriors pic.twitter.com/j8MWhPtSaF — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 1, 2022

01 Apr 10:17 AM Phenomenal response for Parikcha Pe Charcha 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi when speaking about the Pariksha Pe Charcha event stated that the enthusiasm towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal with Lakhs of people sharing their valuable insights and experiences. Hw also took the opportunity to thank all the students, parents and teachers who contributed towards the event. The PM also added that he is looking forward to the event and intreaction with the students.

01 Apr 09:50 AM Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 - How to watch Apart from the live stream link of the event available on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter handles of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the interaction of the students with PM Modi will also be broadcasted live on all the television channels of Doordarshan. Get ready to celebrate exams!



PM @narendramodi will interact with #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers, this morning from 10:40 am onward in the most awaited interaction programme #PPC2022 on @DDNational & Live-Stream on https://t.co/XSIufeZqNS#PPC2022 pic.twitter.com/43dcXOpUGr — Doordarshan National ???????? ????? (@DDNational) April 1, 2022