Patna Schools To Remain Close Till December 31, Check Details Here

Patna Winter Vacation: In view of the severe cold weather conditions, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has announced holidays in schools from today-December 26, 2022. The schools in Patna will remain closed from December 26 to 31, 2022 from classes 1st to 8th. The official order is applicable to both private and govt. schools.

The official statement reads, “In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from December 26 to December 31”.

Bihar | In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from December 26 to December 31: DM Patna pic.twitter.com/wjGqxHVCWf — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

Consistent Drop in Temperature of Northern India

As per the weather department, the temperature is consistently dropping in Nothern India. The department shared that dense to very Dense Fog will be there in many/some parts very likely over Punjab, Haryana, and North Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, and gradual reduction in intensity and spread thereafter due to likely reduction in moisture in lower tropospheric levels over the region. “Dense Fog in isolated pockets likely over the region during subsequent 3-4 days”.

IMD Weather Update in Different Regions

As per the IMD Reports, regions like Punjab, Rajasthan Uttarakhand, etc are going to face severe cold waves and decreased intensity. The cold waves will also break down on the isolated pockets.

"Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave Conditions very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and gradual reduction in intensity & spread thereafter with Cold Wave Conditions in isolated pockets over the region during subsequent 2 days. Cold Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch during next 2 days”.

Winter Holidays in Schools

Previously, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced a 2-week holiday in govt. Schools from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, the remedial sessions from classes 9th to 12th will continue to revise the syllabus and enhance students’ academic performance.

