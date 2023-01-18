Pearl Academy 2023: Admit Card For Interview To Release Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

Pearl Academy Admissions 2023: Pearl Academy will release the Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023 for personal interview round tomorrow, January 19, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have given the Pearl Academy 2023 written exam will be able to check and download the Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023 through the official website- pearlacademy.com

As per the recent updates, the Pearl Academy 2023 interview round will be held in offline mode at various campus locations across the country. Candidates need to enter the necessary details i.e. registration number and phone number to download their Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023.

Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to Download the Pearl Academy 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are appearing for the Pearl Academy 2023 to get admission into various fashion designing programmes at Pearl Academy can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023 for the personal interview round.

Step 1: Visit the official website Pearl Academy- pearlacademy.com

Step 2: Click on the Download Admit Card tab visible on the screen

Step 3: Login using the registration number, phone number

Step 4: The Pearl Academy 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the Admit Card

Step 6: Take printouts for future use

Pearl Academy 2023 Admissions

Pearl Academy offers various diploma programmes in animation, accessory design, VFX, product design, fashion design, social media marketing, fashion communication, global luxury brand management, etc. As per the recent updates, the Pearl Academy 2023 written examination was conducted from January 15, 2023, to January 17, 2023, in online CBT mode.

However, the final selection process for admission into Pearl Academy 2023 West Campus will be done on the basis of personal interview round and merit. Whereas, to get admission into postgraduate (PG), MA, or diploma courses, students will have to meet the eligibility criteria and have to give the written test and interview.

Also Read: ASER 2022: Govt School Enrollment Increases in Past Few Years, Check Report Here