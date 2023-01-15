Pearl Academy 2023: Exam For January Session Starts From Today, Check Details Here

Pearl Academy 2023: The Pearl Academy is conducting the Pearl Academy 2023 January Session examinations today, January 15, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Pearl Academy 2023 to get admission into various fashion designing programmes will be able to give the January Session examinations till January 17, 2023. However, the entrance exam will be held in online proctored mode.

As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the courses like Image Design, Lifestyle and Business Management, Fashion Styling, and others, can download the admit card on the official website i.e. pearlacademy.com.

Pearl Academy 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link

Important Guidelines For Pearl Academy 2023 Online-Proctored Exam

As per the recent updates, candidates are advised to follow the examination guidelines for the online proctored test. Go through the guidelines mentioned below.

Students are requested to sit in a quiet room, with no background noise or any people around

Candidates make sure the source of the light must not behind the candidate

Candidates are requested to login at the given time, no candidate will be allowed to appear after the scheduled exam time

Make sure that the wall has a plain and clear background, with no objects hanging

Students are also advised not to indulge in any kind of malpractice during the test

What is the Exam Pattern for Pearl Academy 2023 January Session?

As per the recent updates, the Pearl Academy 2023 entrance exam pattern varies for all the programmes, candidates who are eligible and are appearing for the Pearl Academy 2023 January Session examinations can go through the below-given exam pattern.

For Fashion and Design Courses: A General Proficiency Test (GPT) with a duration of 90 minutes, and a Design Aptitude Test (DAT) of 30 minutes followed by the PI and Portfolio Showcasing will be conducted for all the fashion and design courses provided by the Pearl Academy.

For Business Courses: A GPT (General Proficiency Test) of 60 minutes and a Personal Interview of 30 minutes duration will be conducted.

