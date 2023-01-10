Pearl Academy 2023: Registration for January Session Closes Today, Check Details Here

Pearl Academy Admission 2023: Pearl Academy will close the registration window for the Pearl Academy of Fashion (PAF) entrance exam 2023 today, January 10, 2023. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the PAF 2023 to get admission into Pearl Academy can fill out the admission application form for the January examinations through the official website- pearlacademy.com.

As per the recent updates, candidates who are applying for the PAF 2023 will have to pay Rs 1500 as the admission application fee in online mode. The PAF 2023 will be conducted from January 15, 2023, to January 17, 2023, in online mode. However, candidates can select their favorable entrance exam date by entering the necessary details i.e. candidate's name, phone number, and Pearl Academy 2023 application number on the official website.

Pearl Academy Registrations - Direct Link

Candidates who are eligible and patiently waiting to get admission into Pearl Academy will be able to download the PAF 2023 Admit Card on January 11, 2023.

Who is Eligible for Pearl Academy Admission 2023?

As per the recent updates, students who are applying for the PAF 2023 are required to meet the below-given eligibility criteria to get admission into Pearl Academy.

Candidates who have cleared their Class 12th examinations with any discipline from a recognized board or institute are eligible for 3-year, and 4-year undergraduate courses.

For the 2-year postgraduate course, candidates should have completed their graduation from a recognized college/university, including any open-learning university.

How to fill out Pearl Academy Admission Application Form 2023?

Aspirants who are willing to pursue a degree in fashion or design courses at the Pearl Academy can register through the official website for the academic session 2023. Go through the below-given steps to know how to fill out the Pearl Academy Application form 2023.

Step 1: Visit the Pearl Academy’s official website- pearlacademy.com

Step 2: Click on the Apply Now tab

Step 3: The Pearl Academy registration page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Log in using the necessary details

Step 5: After this, log in to the Pearl Academy 2023 dashboard and now fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload all the valid documents mentioned, with the given format and size

Step 7: Now, make the payment of the Pearl Academy Application Fee using the online payment method

Step 8: Click on the Submit button

Step 9: After submitting the application form, take printouts of the PAF registration form for future use

Important Dates for Pearl Academy Admissions 2023

According to the official notification released on the website, there are some important dates mentioned below for the candidates appearing for the PAF 2023.

Important Events Dates Deadline to apply for Pearl Academy Application Form 2023 January 10, 2023 Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023 Release January 11, 2023 Pearl Academy 2023 Exam January 15, 2023, to January 17, 2023 Pearl Academy 2023 Personal Interview January 19, 2023

