Pearl Academy 2023: Registration for January Session Closes Today, Check Details Here

    Updated: Jan 10, 2023 12:25 IST
    Pearl Academy Admission 2023: Pearl Academy will close the registration window for the Pearl Academy of Fashion (PAF) entrance exam 2023 today, January 10, 2023. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the PAF 2023 to get admission into Pearl Academy can fill out the admission application form for the January examinations through the official website- pearlacademy.com.

    As per the recent updates, candidates who are applying for the PAF 2023 will have to pay Rs 1500 as the admission application fee in online mode. The PAF 2023 will be conducted from January 15, 2023, to January 17, 2023, in online mode. However, candidates can select their favorable entrance exam date by entering the necessary details i.e. candidate's name, phone number, and Pearl Academy 2023 application number on the official website.

    Candidates who are eligible and patiently waiting to get admission into Pearl Academy will be able to download the PAF 2023 Admit Card on January 11, 2023. 

    Who is Eligible for Pearl Academy Admission 2023?

    As per the recent updates, students who are applying for the PAF 2023 are required to meet the below-given eligibility criteria to get admission into Pearl Academy.

    • Candidates who have cleared their Class 12th examinations with any discipline from a recognized board or institute are eligible for 3-year, and 4-year undergraduate courses.
    • For the 2-year postgraduate course, candidates should have completed their graduation from a recognized college/university, including any open-learning university.

    How to fill out Pearl Academy Admission Application Form 2023?

    Aspirants who are willing to pursue a degree in fashion or design courses at the Pearl Academy can register through the official website for the academic session 2023. Go through the below-given steps to know how to fill out the Pearl Academy Application form 2023.

    Step 1: Visit the Pearl Academy’s official website- pearlacademy.com

    Step 2: Click on the Apply Now tab

    Step 3: The Pearl Academy registration page will appear on the screen

    Step 4: Log in using the necessary details

    Step 5: After this, log in to the Pearl Academy 2023 dashboard and now fill out the application form

    Step 6: Upload all the valid documents mentioned, with the given format and size

    Step 7: Now, make the payment of the Pearl Academy Application Fee using the online payment method

    Step 8: Click on the Submit button 

    Step 9: After submitting the application form, take printouts of the PAF registration form for future use

    Important Dates for Pearl Academy Admissions 2023 

    According to the official notification released on the website, there are some important dates mentioned below for the candidates appearing for the PAF 2023.

    Important Events

    Dates

    Deadline to apply for Pearl Academy Application Form 2023

    January 10, 2023

    Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023 Release

    January 11, 2023

    Pearl Academy 2023 Exam

    January 15, 2023, to January 17, 2023

    Pearl Academy 2023 Personal Interview

    January 19, 2023

