Pearl Academy Admissions 2023 Closing Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here for January Session

Pearl Academy Admissions 2023: Pearl Academy has opened the online application window for the entrance exam 2023 only up to January 10, 2023 (Tuesday). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the January cycle for admission into several design and fashion courses offered by the institute at the official website.

Moreover, all those candidates who have successfully completed the online application process will be able to download the admit card from January 11, 2023. All applicants are required to pay a registration fee amount of Rs. 1500 during the online application process for the Pearl Academy admission test.

Pearl Academy Entrance Exam 2023 - Apply Here

How to Apply for Pearl Academy Entrance Exam 2023

Candidates who are willing to pursue a fashion or design programme at the Pearl Academy can register for the academic session 2023. After checking the eligibility criteria and full entrance exam details, aspirants can follow the simple steps given below to apply at the online portal available till tomorrow.

Step 1 - Open the official webpage - pearlacademy.com

Step 2 - Click on the link “Apply Now” available on the homepage

Step 3 - The application form will appear on the screen

Step 4 - Choose your nationality and fill in all the details required and then click on "Register Now"

Step 5 - Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Step 6 - Login into the dashboard and complete the registration form

Step 7 - Pay the Pearl Academy registration fee through online mode using a safe payment gateway

Step 8 - After successful submission, take the printout of the Pearl academy registration form and save it for further needs

Pearl Academy Entrance Exam Details

As per the given schedule, the Pearl Academy entrance exam will be conducted on different dates - January 15, 16 and 17, 2023 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Further, a personal interview and portfolio showcase will be held after the entrance examination. These subsequent rounds of interview and portfolio submissions can be in online and offline modes. Candidates who qualify in the written entrance exam need to download admit cards for personal interviews on January 19, 2023.

The Pearl Academy entrance exam is organized every year for admission to design courses offered at the Delhi and Mumbai branches of the institute. Pearl Academy admission process consists of two stages i.e. entrance exam and personal interview. Applicants will be tested in two sections - General Proficiency Test (GPT) and Design Aptitude Test (DAT) in the entrance test. The duration will be of 90 minutes and for PI and portfolio showcase, it is 30 minutes. Candidates who are shortlisted/selected in the written test will be called for a personal interview (PI) round.

Pearl Academy 2023 Registration Dates

Events Dates Deadline to apply January 10, 2023 Admit Card for Entrance Exam January 11, 2023 Pearl Academy Entrance Test January 15, 16 & 17, 2023 Admit Card for Personal Interview January 19, 2023

