PGIMER BSc Nursing Result Date 2026 Expected Soon: Check Scorecards at pgimer.edu.in
PGIMER Chandigarh: PGIMER Chandigarh is expected to declare the B.Sc. Nursing 2026 entrance exam results by August 10, 2026, following the test conducted on July 24, 2026. Candidates can download their scorecards from pgimer.edu.in using their login ID and password to participate in the upcoming online counselling and verification process.
PGIMER Chandigarh: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh will be expecting to announce PGIMER B.Sc. Nursing Entrance Exam 2026 result on or before 10th August 2026. The institute had conducted the competitive computer-based entrance test on 24th July 2026 for admission to the 4-year course of B.Sc. Nursing and B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic). The number of candidates appearing in the test was in the thousands throughout the country. After completing the test, aspirants are eagerly waiting for the official result announcement.
Candidates will be able to check their qualification status and access their digital rank scorecards after upload on the official website, pgimer.edu.in, by logging into their candidate portal with their user ID and password, apart from the individual scorecard, the institute will publish the official merit list which will include overall ranks, percentiles, and category-wise cut-offs after uploading. The candidates who clear the examination and achieve the required merit will move on to the next online counselling and document verification round conducted by PGIMER Chandigarh.
PGIMER Chandigarh Nursing Result 2026: Expected Date
Usually, the results of the entrance examination are declared by PGIMER Chandigarh within 2-3 weeks. The evaluation process is ongoing after the successful conduct of the online computer based exam at various test centers on 24th July 2026. Hence, the PGIMER Chandigarh B.Sc. Nursing 2026 result is likely to be out by August 10, 2026. The department will simultaneously post the results of the qualification test along with the rank card for both 4 years B.Sc. Nursing and B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) degree programs on its official website.
How To Download The PGIMER Chandigarh Nursing Result 2026?
To download the PGIMER Chandigarh Nursing Result 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Go to the Official website of the PGIMER, pgimer.edu.in.
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Check for the "Information for Candidates" section.
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From the link click on PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2026.
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Enter your User ID and Password.
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Submit to see your digital scorecard.
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Save it and print it to use for counselling.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.