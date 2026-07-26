PGIMER BSc Nursing Result Date 2026 Expected Soon: Check Scorecards at pgimer.edu.in

PGIMER Chandigarh: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh will be expecting to announce PGIMER B.Sc. Nursing Entrance Exam 2026 result on or before 10th August 2026. The institute had conducted the competitive computer-based entrance test on 24th July 2026 for admission to the 4-year course of B.Sc. Nursing and B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic). The number of candidates appearing in the test was in the thousands throughout the country. After completing the test, aspirants are eagerly waiting for the official result announcement.

Candidates will be able to check their qualification status and access their digital rank scorecards after upload on the official website, pgimer.edu.in, by logging into their candidate portal with their user ID and password, apart from the individual scorecard, the institute will publish the official merit list which will include overall ranks, percentiles, and category-wise cut-offs after uploading. The candidates who clear the examination and achieve the required merit will move on to the next online counselling and document verification round conducted by PGIMER Chandigarh.