Planning to Study Engineering in US? UC’s SAT Debate and What Indian Students Planning for Fall 2027 Should Know

University of California (UC) has issued an open letter to reinstate SAT and ACT exams for STEM admissions in Fall 2027. The faculty members have urged the UC leadership to bring back the SAT/ACT exam and mathematics requirement for applicants to science, technology, engineering and mathematics programme (STEM).

International students, including those from India, have benefited from the University of California’s test-free admissions policy in recent years and this proposal has sparked interest in students. The recommendation has not yet been accepted and is still under discussion.

Why Are UC Faculty Asking to Bring Back SAT?

STEM faculty at UC has argued that many students who are enrolling in the university lack the basic mathematical preparation needed for university level courses. SAT is a standardized test used for undergraduate college admissions. The exam assesses the basic aptitude of students by measuring their reading, writing and mathematical skills. According to the professors at UC, a standardized mathematics score can become a common benchmark amid the concerns of grade inflation. According to the letter, " in the last five years, the number of students whose mathematics skills fall below high school level increased nearly thirtyfold; moreover, 70% of those students fall below middle school levels, reaching roughly one in twelve members of the entering cohort." The letter also highlighted that basic mathematic fluency is important and expected of a unversity level graduation STEM student and without it success is unattainable at such levels. The letter highlights the professors' concerns for such gaps which are resulting them to reteach the middle level mathematics to higher level students. This is in turn depleting the limited resources that the university has to support the under-resourced students to do well in mathematics.