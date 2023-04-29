100th Edition of PM's Mann Ki Baat to be Aired Tomorrow, Uttarakhand CM Makes Special Arrangements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat to be aired tomorrow, April 30, 2023. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that special instructions have been put in place to make sure that the episode reaches everyone and more and more people listen to the programme.

According to reports, arrangements have been made in schools, gram sabhas, degree colleges, polytechnic colleges, ITIs, etc so that there is a large participation from the state.

PM’s Mann Ki Baat will be aired at 11 am tomorrow, April 30, 2023. The Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat will be making a special reference to social issues and also honour the people who play a pivotal role in building society and the nation. Information regarding such people and their work will be given by the Prime Minister during the programme.

The PM’s Mann Ki Baat event has seen huge participation from students and teachers.

The first ever Mann Ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 AM. The programme is available on AIR (All India Radio) and the Doordarshan network.





