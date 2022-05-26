Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    PM Modi addresses students at ISB Hyderabad on its 20th Anniversary celebrations

    PM Narendra Modi addresses ISB Hyderabad on the occasion of its 20th Anniversary celebrations. The PM also addressed the outgoing graduates of PGP Batch 2022. Check details here.

    Updated: May 26, 2022 16:48 IST
    ISB Hyderabad
    ISB Hyderabad

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian School of Business, ISB Hyderabad partaking in its 20th Anniversary celebration addressed the students graduating the PGP batch of 2022. ISB Hyderabad celebrated its 20th Anniversary along with the graduation ceremony of the PGP Class of 2022. 

    As per reports, the audience welcomed the Prime Minister and the institution started the event with the Prime Minister unveiling a special plaque to commemorate his visit. The PM also awarded the Gold MEdals to the top students of ISB PGP 2022. The toppers were from ISB Mohali and ISB Hyderabad.

    When addressing the audience, the Prime Minister began by congratulating the institution on iys 20th Anniversary and congratulating them on achieving the milestone at a very special time since the country is also celebrating its 75 years of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

    The Prime Minister even appreciated ISB Hyderabad by mentioning that it was one of the top schools in the country and in Asia with top professionals passing out of ISB helping in boosting the economy of the country through their contributions to different businesses.

    He pointed out that the alumni of the institution have played a very important part in the country’s growth. He also emphasized on the role of leadership and how innovative leadership from the youth could further help in the overall growth and development of the country.

    Also Read: IGNOU June TEE 2022 Tentative Datesheet released at ignou.ac.in, Check Schedule Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories