PM Modi @ Anna University: NEP ensures freedom to students to decide for their future

PM Modi at Anna University: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mentioned that the new National Education Policy ensured that the youth are given the freedom to make decisions based on the changing situations. The Prime Minister was speaking at the 42nd Convocation ceremony of Anna University in Chennai.

The Prime Minister also awarded Gold Medals and Certificates to 69 Gold Medalists. Other dignitaries present at the convocation ceremony include TN Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The PM in his address stated that the youth today are Nation Builders adding that the sacrifices of the parents play a crucial role in the achievements of the students.

Congratulations to all those who are graduating today in Anna University’s 42nd convocation.



You would have already built a future for yourselves in your minds.



Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 29, 2022

The Prime Minister when speaking at the ceremony also gave examples of freedom and flexibility provided to the youth through the National Education Policy. He further recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda about the possibilities for the youth in India. He also took the opportunity to recall the association of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam with Anna University.

About Anna University

Anna University was established in 1978 named after CN Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The university has 13 constituent colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges in the state and 3 Regional Campuses in Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore.

