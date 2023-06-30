  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PM Modi Attends Delhi University Valedictory Ceremony As Part of Centenary Celebrations

PM Modi Attends Delhi University Valedictory Ceremony As Part of Centenary Celebrations

PM Narendra Modi attended the valedictory ceremony of Delhi University conducted as part of the centenary celebrations of the university. The PM also laid the foundation stone for three new buildings. Check complete details here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 30, 2023 14:18 IST
PM attends Delhi University Valedictory Ceremony
PM attends Delhi University Valedictory Ceremony

PM Modi Attends DU Valedictory Ceremony: Delhi University is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year and as part of the celebrations conducted the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the valedictory ceremony conducted at the university along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The PM also laid the foundation stone of three university buildings on the occasion. 

The foundation stone was laid for the Delhi University Computer Centre, the building of the Faculty of Technology, and the Academic Block built on the North Campus of Delhi University.

As part of the Centenary celebrations, an exhibition on the journey of 100 years of the university is also organized for the closing ceremony in the basement of the multipurpose hall. 

Speaking at the ceremony, the PM stated that the new education policy has allowed students to choose combinations of subjections of their interest. He further emphasized that in 2014 only 14 universities were ranked in the QS World University rankings which has now reached 45. He also highlighted his vision of India as a start-up hub. 

PM Takes Metro Ride to the University

The Prime Minister also took a metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg metro station to Vishwa Vidyalaya metro station in Delhi as part of his visit to the university. The Prime Minister was seen interacting with students and fellow passengers in the metro. 

While addressing the function at the university, the PM shared his experience travelling. He highlighted that the journey of coming to the campus becomes more joyful when travelling with colleagues. 

The Prime Minister on Thursday, announced that he would be attending the Delhi University centenary celebrations.

About Delhi University

Delhi University was established on May 1, 1922. Since then, the university has expanded and currently has 86 departments, 90 colleges and more than 6 lakh students studying at the university

Also Read: SAMS Odisha 2 Merit List 2023 to Release on July 6, Registration Window Closes Today

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023