PM Modi Attends Delhi University Valedictory Ceremony As Part of Centenary Celebrations

PM Modi Attends DU Valedictory Ceremony: Delhi University is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year and as part of the celebrations conducted the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the valedictory ceremony conducted at the university along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The PM also laid the foundation stone of three university buildings on the occasion.

The foundation stone was laid for the Delhi University Computer Centre, the building of the Faculty of Technology, and the Academic Block built on the North Campus of Delhi University.

As part of the Centenary celebrations, an exhibition on the journey of 100 years of the university is also organized for the closing ceremony in the basement of the multipurpose hall.

Speaking at the valedictory session of Delhi University's centenary celebrations. https://t.co/zj62lQZ10P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2023

Speaking at the ceremony, the PM stated that the new education policy has allowed students to choose combinations of subjections of their interest. He further emphasized that in 2014 only 14 universities were ranked in the QS World University rankings which has now reached 45. He also highlighted his vision of India as a start-up hub.

PM Takes Metro Ride to the University

The Prime Minister also took a metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg metro station to Vishwa Vidyalaya metro station in Delhi as part of his visit to the university. The Prime Minister was seen interacting with students and fellow passengers in the metro.

While addressing the function at the university, the PM shared his experience travelling. He highlighted that the journey of coming to the campus becomes more joyful when travelling with colleagues.

On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers. pic.twitter.com/G9pwsC0BQK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2023

The Prime Minister on Thursday, announced that he would be attending the Delhi University centenary celebrations.

About Delhi University

Delhi University was established on May 1, 1922. Since then, the university has expanded and currently has 86 departments, 90 colleges and more than 6 lakh students studying at the university

