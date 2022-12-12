PM Modi Inaugurates All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa, Reserve seat for Goans, Check Details Here

All India Institue of Ayurveda, Goa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the All India Institue of Ayurveda, Goa on Sunday- December 11, 2022. Apart from this, he inaugurated the Delhi-based National Institute of Homeopathy and the Ghaziabad-based National Institute of Unani Medicine. PM Modi arrived in the coastal state on Sunday to address the valedictory session of the 9th world Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo. More than 50 countries took part in the Ayurveda congress.

As per PM Modi’s statement, we have tried almost all the methods but eventually came back to Ayurveda, “The world has tried many treatment methods and now it is returning to the ancient way of Ayurveda. Ayurveda not only talks about physical health but about overall wellness”. Today, more than 30 countries have accepted Ayurveda as a conventional medicine system. Euphoria was well manifested in his words when he said that Ayurveda should be spread to more countries and get wide recognition.

Addressing 9th World Ayurveda Congress in Goa. It is a noteworthy effort to further popularise India’s traditions. https://t.co/8f8lyuqY1f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2022

Growth of Ayurveda in the past 8 years

Shedding light on the growth of Ayurveda, PM Modi stated that Ayurveda has grown from Rs 20,000 crore eight years ago to Rs 1.50 lakh crore now. Since the global market is growing day by day, we must try to benefit by undertaking medicinal plantations. It will also help in the generation of employment.

Moreover, talking about the significance of evidence-based databases, PM Modi states, “Modern science and treatment rely on the evidence-based database. The Ayurveda sectors need to generate such a database. The Union government's Ayush Portal already has some 40,000 research studies uploaded”. PM Modi further stated that yoga and Ayurveda tourism is possible in Goa and the establishment of the All India Institute of Ayurveda is good kickstart.

Reservation for Goans in All India Institute of Ayurveda

Pramod Sawant, chief minister of Goa stated that 50% of All India Insitute of Ayurveda (AIIA) seats will be reserved for Goans. Furthermore, the AYUSH ministry is commissioning projects worth thousands of crores. Goa will have an isolated department of AYUSH devoted to AYUSH doctors.

