PM Modi to inaugurate memorial for teachers and students killed in 2001 Gujarat earthquake

Gujarat Earthquake Memorial: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28, 2022 will be inaugurating a memorial built on the outskirts of Anjar Town in Kuth, Gujarat built as a tribute to school children and teachers who lost their lives in the 2001 Gujarat Earthquake. The Prime Minister will be visiting his home state from August 27, 2022 during which he will be participating in a few programmes and inaugurating a few projects.

The Prime Minister on August 28, 2022 is scheduled to address a gathering in Bhuj and from the same venue the PM will be inaugurating the memorial virtually along with a few other projects in the region.

Gujarat Earthquake Memorial: PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to unveil Gujarat Earthquake Memorial, see a glimpse of Smritivan



📸 https://t.co/ELLbFnQQQY pic.twitter.com/JEF0uHWkZ8 — Rambhai Mokariya (@irammokariya) August 23, 2022

The Veer Balak Samark memorial built in Anjar is a tribute to the 185 children and 20 teachers who were killed during the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2001 when a powerful earthquake hit the region with its epicenter in Bhuj. The victims were passing through a lane as part of the parade when debris of buildings and walls fell on them due to the tremor.

The Smritivan Earthquake Memorial & Museum (Bhuj, Gujarat) is being inaugurated by the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on the 28th August, 2022.



Stay tuned to our page for more updates!

.

.

.

.#smritivanearthquakememorial #GatewayToMemories #SEMM #gujarattourisim pic.twitter.com/no6vuWJ532 — Smritivan Earthquake Museum (@smritivan) August 25, 2022

Approximately 100 relatives of the children and teachers have been invited for the function. The memorial consists of a museum which has five sections displaying the photographs of the victims, articles used by the children when they were alive, a simulator to help people feel an earthquake and a section to make members of the public aware of the scientific aspects of an earthquake. The memorial will contain the names and photographs of all the school students and teachers who lost their lives written on the wall.

Also Read: CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips Likely to be Released Today at cuet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here