PM Modi To Set Up Central Tribal University in Telangana’s Mulugu, Check Details Here

Central Tribal University in Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, 2023, announced that the Central government is all set to establish a Central Tribal University in the Mulugu district of Telangana. As per the details shared by the Prime Minister, the cost of the project will be Rs 900 crore. The university will be named after the tribal goddesses - Samakka and Sarakka.

Sharing an official tweet on the social media platform ‘X’ (formally Twitter) and said that the setting up of a Central Tribal University in Mulugu district will benefit the youth, especially those from tribal communities.

The setting up of a Central Tribal University in Mulugu district will benefit the youth, specially those from tribal communities. pic.twitter.com/liBCsdot1h — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2023

As per the reports, he also informed that the Central University of Hyderabad has been given the title of Institution of Eminence and provided it with a special fund. Moreover, PM Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects and inaugurated other finished structures. The new structures inaugurated were five new buildings of Hyderabad University - School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe), the reports further added. PM Modi’s Chittorgarh Visit As per the recent updates, the Prime Minister is on a visit to Chittorgarh, Rajasthan today: October 3, 2023. He informed that projects being launched from Chittorgarh will have a transformative impact on infrastructure, connectivity and education in Rajasthan and further 'Ease of Living’. Check the official post below