PM Modi To Set Up Central Tribal University in Telangana’s Mulugu, Check Details Here

Central Tribal University: PM Narendra Modi announced that the Central government is all set to establish a Central Tribal University in Mulugu district of Telangana that will benefit the youth coming from tribal communities. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 3, 2023 15:54 IST
Central Tribal University in Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, 2023, announced that the Central government is all set to establish a Central Tribal University in the Mulugu district of Telangana. As per the details shared by the Prime Minister, the cost of the project will be Rs 900 crore. The university will be named after the tribal goddesses - Samakka and Sarakka. 

Sharing an official tweet on the social media platform ‘X’ (formally Twitter) and said that the setting up of a Central Tribal University in Mulugu district will benefit the youth, especially those from tribal communities.

Check PM Modi’s official post
