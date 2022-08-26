PM Narendra Modi addresses Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022

Smart India Hackathon 2022: PM Narendra Modi addressed the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2022 yesterday - August 25, 2022. Smart India Hackathon 2022 is a platform providing students with a chance to solve daily issues. The Prime Minister congratulated the students on the various innovations submitted by the students.

The other dignitaries present at the Grand Finale included Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Those who qualified the Smart India Hackathon 2022 presented their innovations at the Grand Finale.

Highlights from PM @narendramodi ji’s inspiring address at the Smart India Hackathon! #SIH2022 pic.twitter.com/eKxkk7bG0d — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 26, 2022

Innovations at the Smart India Hackathon

An all Girls team developed an App to translate inscriptions on Ancient Monuments using a machine learning solution for the process. Another team developed Braces for people with Orthopedic disorders helping them to walk and carry out other daily activities easily. The device will help remove 20% load from the knee.

A two member team developed a mobile gaming app for people suffering from dementia. Students from Birla Institute of Technology developed a Cyclone tracking system using deep learning technology and satellite images. The team claims the divide to have an accuracy rate of 89%. A web application showing different aspects of the cyclone was also developed by the team.a few other innovations presented at the grande finale include a multimedia data on radio waves for police radio, IPR Registration process facilitation for grassroot innovators and Crime Predictor based on past data for police to identify crime affected areas.

The Prime Minister when speaking at the Grand Finale stated that Smart India Hackathon is a good example of public participation and is also significant in many ways. The PM also added that all sectors in India are undergoing a revolution and advancing. The PM took the opportunity to ask the youth to work on developing innovative solutions.

The PM reminded the students that the country is moving ahead with the goal of how it will be after 100 years of Independence and the youth are flag bearers to the slogan Jai Snusandhan for the fulfillment of the resolutions.

Also Read: NEET Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: NEET UG Results by 7th Sept, Answer Key by 30th Aug at neet.nta.nic.in