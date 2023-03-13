PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Permanent Campus of IIT Dharwad, Check Details Here

Permanent Campus of IIT Dharwad: As per the latest updates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad on Sunday, March 12, 2023. As per the recent updates, IIT Dharwad is developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crores and the foundation stone for the institute was laid by PM Narendra Modi in February 2019.
According to the official press release, the permanent campus of IIT Dharwad is located in Dharwad Karnataka, on 470-acre land allotted by the Government of Karnataka, which is surrounding a 65-acre reserve forest. As per the recent updates, IIT Dharwad offers 4-year Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programmes, an inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS programme, Master of Technology (M.Tech) and Doctoral (PhD) programmes.
Check the Tweet below:
The new campus of @iitdhrwd was inaugurated by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Some glimpses of his visit... pic.twitter.com/CLbF1ojKbk— IIT Dharwad (@iitdhrwd) March 13, 2023
Inauguration of Permanent Campus of IIT Dharwad
According to the official press release, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad has progressed steadily and currently, there are around 856 students, 73 faculty members who have more than 400 publications, 32 MoUs to their collective credit and R&D Sponsored projects worth Rs 30 crores.
Check the Tweet below:
Press release on the inauguration of the new campus of @iitdhrwd by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/RuiU1H0EeJ— IIT Dharwad (@iitdhrwd) March 12, 2023
As per the latest updates, the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) Council has given a 5-star rating for the IIT Dharwad campus for a large development master plan involving constructing and designing a green, smart and world-class campus with state-of-the-art infrastructure.
