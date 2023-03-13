PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Permanent Campus of IIT Dharwad, Check Details Here

Permanent Campus of IIT Dharwad: As per the latest updates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad on Sunday, March 12, 2023. As per the recent updates, IIT Dharwad is developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crores and the foundation stone for the institute was laid by PM Narendra Modi in February 2019.

According to the official press release, the permanent campus of IIT Dharwad is located in Dharwad Karnataka, on 470-acre land allotted by the Government of Karnataka, which is surrounding a 65-acre reserve forest. As per the recent updates, IIT Dharwad offers 4-year Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programmes, an inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS programme, Master of Technology (M.Tech) and Doctoral (PhD) programmes.

Check the Tweet below: