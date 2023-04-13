PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati on April 14, Check Details Here

AIIMS Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati, on Friday, April 14, 2023. According to the official press release, the Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati Dr Ashok Puranik said that the institute has started patient care services via telemedicine in 2022 and the confined OPD services for local residents began in September. Currently, there are over 100 MBBS students, 78 faculty members, 12 senior residents and 125 nursing officers at AIIMS Guwahati, the director further added.

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also shared some pictures of the new AIIMS on his official Twitter account and said that PM Modi will dedicate the first AIIMS of Northeast to the nation on April 14, 2023.

Check the Tweet below:

Ayushman Northeast!



PM @NarendraModi Ji to dedicate to the nation AIIMS Guwahati, the first AIIMS of Northeast, on 14th April.



Have a look at the stunning pictures of the New AIIMS of New India! 🏥 pic.twitter.com/jvdW05EU0v — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 12, 2023

Clinical Services at AIIMS Guwahati As per the recent updates, the patient care services have been started at the institute via telemedicine from August last year and limited OPD for local residents started from September 2022. Most of the clinical departments are functional, whereas at present the average capacity of the OPD at AIIMS Guwahati is approximately 150 patients per day. The services available at the institute are mentioned below: Day Care

Pharmacy (Amrit Pharmacy)

Laboratory facilities

Radiological investigations In addition to this, the state-of-the-art hospital will provide high-quality patient care services in various Specialties and Super specialities including Cardiology, Neurology, Burns and Plastic Surgery, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Interventional Radiology etc, the official press release said.

Prof. (Dr) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director, AIIMS Guwahati addresses a Press Conference at #Guwahati today@AIIMS_Guwahati will be a boon for North East Region : Prof. (Dr) Ashok Puranik



Details: https://t.co/bbhFVcMF7A pic.twitter.com/flfGj3HyQx — PIB in Assam (@PIB_Guwahati) April 12, 2023