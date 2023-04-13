PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati on April 14, Check Details Here

  1. Home
As per the recent updates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Check details here

AIIMS Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati, on Friday, April 14, 2023. According to the official press release, the Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati Dr Ashok Puranik said that the institute has started patient care services via telemedicine in 2022 and the confined OPD services for local residents began in September. Currently, there are over 100 MBBS students, 78 faculty members, 12 senior residents and 125 nursing officers at AIIMS Guwahati, the director further added.

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also shared some pictures of the new AIIMS on his official Twitter account and said that PM Modi will dedicate the first AIIMS of Northeast to the nation on April 14, 2023.

