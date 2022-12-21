PM SHRI Scheme: Over 55,000 Schools Applied Till Now, Check Details Here

PM SHRI Scheme: As per the Ministry of Education (MoE), over 55,000 schools have registered for Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI schools) Yojana. The PM SHRI school was launched to upgrade 14,500 schools to implement the directives of the New Education Policy (NEP).

As per the ministry, these schools will be equipped with digital technology, and their pedagogy will be more experiential, holistic, integrated, and learner-centered. According to the report, all 29 states and union territories, Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS), and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya. Around 55,564 schools have signed up for the program till now.

Who is the Beneficiary of PM SHRI Scheme?

Under the PM SHRI Scheme, More than 20 lakh students will be benefitted. A total of 14,500 schools will be built and upgraded. For this very purpose, the cabinet has approved a budget of Rs 27,360 crore to upgrade PM SHRI schools over the course of five years (from 2022 to 27).

The government will select a maximum of 2 schools, including one elementary and one secondary or senior secondary school, in every block. The selection will be based on 60 “point-based” criteria such as availability of drinking water, playground, boundary wall, and more.

Why PM SHRI Scheme?

This initiative is intended to develop more than 14500 PM SHRI Schools managed by Central Government/State/UT Government/local bodies including KVS and NVS in which every student feels welcomed and cared for, where a safe and stimulating learning environment exists.

Here, a wide range of learning experiences will be offered, and good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning will be available to all students. It will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens in building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society.

PM SHRI Scheme Launch Date

Association training priest Dharmendra Pradhan in June 2022 proclaimed that the public authority is willing to set up PM SHRI schools and said it will be “the research facility of NEP”. After this, on Teacher’s Day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an official announcement regarding the PM SHRI Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI Scheme).

