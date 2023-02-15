PM SHRI Scheme: 846 schools in Maharashtra to be Developed Under the Scheme

According to media reports, approximately 846 schools in Maharashtra will be developed under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India scheme launched in September. According to reports, the state government has signed an MoU with the Centre under which the National Education Policy 2020 will be implemented.

Scheme to be Implemented in Phases

In the first phase of the scheme, more than 15,000 schools in India including 846 from Maharashtra will be developed into the foremost institutions which provide high-quality education for students under the PM SHRI scheme. The scheme will provide Rs. 1.88 Crore and the state will allocate Rs. 75 Lakh for each school for five years in a 60:40 partnership.

For the 846 schools in Maharashtra, the Centre will provide an amount of Rs. 956 Crore and the state will provide a share of Rs. 634.50 Lakh to implement the scheme.

Phase 2 of the scheme will have schools from 408 groups, 28 municipal corporations and 383 Civic Body schools which will be selected for the development process. As per reports, the Maharashtra CM has stated that students will be provided experiential learning through the schools and will be assessed based on the conceptual understanding and application of the knowledge in real-life situations.

Former students from the selected schools will also be involved with the schools providing career guidance and educational support to the current students. In cases of dropouts, the students will be mainstreamed by re-admission.

The PM SHRI schools will be developed primarily on 6 major factors including

Curriculum

Pedagogy and Assessment

Human Resource and School Leadership

Assess and Infrastructure

Management, Supervision and Administration

Inclusive Practices and Beneficiary satisfaction

Reports suggest that the implementation of the programme will be through a committee headed by the school education minister at the state level and by other officials like CEO, Municipal Commissioner etc at the district and civic levels.

