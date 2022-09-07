PM SHRI Scheme Approved by Union Cabinet, Rs 27,360 Crore Budget Allocated: Education Minister

PM SHRI Scheme Approved: On 7th Sept 2022, the Union Cabinet approved PM SHRI Scheme under which over 14500 schools across the country will be upgraded to model schools as announced by PM Modi. Cabinet has approved a total budget of Rs 27,360 Crores for the implementation of the PM SHRI Scheme. The news about Cabinet supporting the flagship “Prime Minister’s School for Rising India” was confirmed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As part of the scheme, funds will be allocated to concerned schools for the development of infrastructure and other allied facilities through the DBTs route. The funding allocated for the PM SHRI Scheme will be shared between the Centre and State Governments.

PM SHRI Scheme gets Rs 27,360 Crores

According to the announcement made by Union Education Minister, the cabinet has approved a total budget outlay of Rs 27,360 Crores for PM SHRI Scheme for five years. These funds will be allocated for the development of new model schools as well as the upgradation of 14, 597 schools into model schools, starting from 2022. In his announcement, Education Minister also confirmed that for the first time, the Central Government has decided to adopt the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) route for allocation of funds to schools under the PM SHRI Scheme. The schools being upgraded under the scheme will be in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

About PM SHRI Schools

The concept of PM SHRI Schools was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2022. Following this, recently on the occasion of Teacher’s Day 2022, PM Modi made a major announcement confirming the upgradation of 14500 schools to model schools under the scheme. Formally known as “Prime Minister’s School for Rising India”, PM SHRI is a central government scheme under which new schools would be set up while existing schools are upgraded into green schools with “environment-friendly aspects like solar panels and LED lights, nutrition gardens with natural farming, waste management, plastic free, water conservation” and other green initiatives.

PM SHRI Schools developed under the initiative will follow “experiential and holistic” pedagogy to help develop inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented learning approaches for the students. The schools will follow learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible and enjoyable in line with the measures prescribed in the National Education Policy 2020. The schools will also be digitally equipped including virtual labs and ICT labs. Schools will have to follow a School Quality Assessment Framework (SQAF), which will be used to measure learning outcomes in these schools. Schools to be included for upgradation under PM SHRI Scheme will be selected based on 60-point agenda like availability of drinking water, playground, boundary wall and more. Selection of Schools for the PM SHRI Scheme will be done via Challenge Mode, where schools compete for government support for excellence.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 Declared, Check CBSE Class 12th Results at cbseresults.nic.in