PM SHRI Scheme: Schools to Implement NEP 2020 Says Education Ministry

PM SHRI Schools: The Ministry of Education announced that the cabinet has approved a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme named Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI). However, these schools will demonstrate the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar shared a written reply in the Lok Sabha and shared some of the highlights of the scheme.
As per the official press release issued by the Ministry of Education, the schools under this scheme will emerge as exemplary schools over a period of time, whereas the duration of the PM SHRI scheme is from 2022-2023 to 2026-2027.
Selection of Schools under PM SHRI Scheme
As per the recent updates, the online portal of the PM SHRI schools was launched on November 3, 2022. The schools under this scheme can self-apply on the online portal However, selection will be done through a three-stage process with definite timelines, the official press release said.
- Stage 1- States/ Union Territories will need to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre laying down commitments for supporting these schools for attaining specified quality assurance as PM SHRI schools.
- Stage 2- In the second stage, a pool of eligible schools to be selected as PM SHRI Schools which has been identified on the basis of the prescribed minimum benchmark through UDISE+ data.
- Stage 3- The third stage is based on the challenge method for fulfilling certain criteria. Only the schools from the above eligible pool compete to fulfil the challenge conditions. However, the fulfilment of the conditions is to be certified by the states/KVS/JNV through the physical inspection.
Major Interventions in the PM SHRI Scheme:
According to the official press release issued by the Education Ministry, the major interventions in the PM SHRI scheme are mentioned below.
- Quality and Innovation
- Early childhood care and education which includes Balvatika, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy
- Beneficiary-oriented Entitlements under RTE Act
- Equity and Inclusion including the provision of safe infrastructure for female students and children with special needs
- ICT, smart classrooms and digital libraries for using digital methods
- Encouraging mother tongue as a medium of instruction with the use of technological interventions to help bridge language barriers between teachers and students
- Vocational interventions and enhancement of internship or entrepreneurship opportunities with local industry
- Encouraging flexibility in choices of the subjects that are offered to students
- Strengthening of existing infrastructure
According to the official press release, the total cost of the PM SHRI Schools is Rs 27,360 crore which is spread over a period of 5 years including a Central share of Rs 18,128 crores.
