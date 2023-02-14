    PM SHRI Scheme: Schools to Implement NEP 2020 Says Education Ministry

    PM SHRI Schools: As per the recent updates, the Ministry of Education announced that the cabinet has approved a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme named Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI). Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 14, 2023 14:50 IST
    PM SHRI Schools: The Ministry of Education announced that the cabinet has approved a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme named Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI). However, these schools will demonstrate the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar shared a written reply in the Lok Sabha and shared some of the highlights of the scheme. 

    As per the official press release issued by the Ministry of Education, the schools under this scheme will emerge as exemplary schools over a period of time, whereas the duration of the PM SHRI scheme is from 2022-2023 to 2026-2027.

    Check the Tweet below:

