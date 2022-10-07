PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 (OUT): NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key at yet.nta.ac.in, PM YASASVI Result Expected Soon

PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of PM YASAVI 2022. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now download the PM YASASVI 2022 answer key on the official website - yet.nta.ac.in. They will have to use their login credentials - application number and password to download the PM YASASVI answer key 2022.

NTA has also provided the facility to raise objections in the PM YASASVI provisional answer key 2022. Candidates will be able to challenge the answer key till today - 7th October 2022 on the official website. Based on that the final PM YASASVI answer key and result will be declared.

PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 (Provisional) - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022?

As stated in the official notification, it has been stated that the display of question papers, marked responses and provisional answer keys will be available till 7th October 2022. Candidates can download the PM YASASVI provisional answer key by following these steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website - yet.nta.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Click here for Display of answer keys for Challenge.

3rd Step - A login window will be displayed.

4th Step - Enter login credentials - application number and password.

5th Step - The answer key of PM YASASVI will appear on the screen.

How To Raise Objections in PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022?

Along with the release of answer key of PM YASASVI, NTA has also opened the window to raise objections in it (if any). The candidates who are not satisfied with any of the responses in the answer key, then they can challenge the same by filling out an online application form on the official website. All the raised objections in the PM YASASVI answer key 2022 will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised.

Based on that, the final PM YASASVI answer key will be released. Also, the decision of the experts on the challenges raised in the answer key be final and no further query will be entertained. Also, in case of any issue, candidates can call on NTA Helpline number - 011 4075 9000 or mail at yet@nta.ac.in.