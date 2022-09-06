PM YASASVI Scholarships 2022: Application dates extended, Apply at yet.nta.ac.in

PM YASASVI Entrance Dates 2022: The PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India also known as PM YASASVI Scholarship 2022 entrance examination dates have been released. As per the schedule provided, the PM YASASVI Entrance examinations will be conducted on September 25, 2022 in the Computer Based Mode.

PM YASASVI Scholarship Registrations

Students from class 9 and 11 who fulfill the eligibility criteria for the scholarship programme are required to appear for the entrance test in order to be considered for the scholarship scheme. According to the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the applications is September 11, 2022.

Official Notification

Candidates can visit the official website - yet.nta.ac.in to complete the registration and application process. Candidates can also complete the applications through the link given here.

PM YASASVI Eligibility Criteria

Students interested in appearing for the scholarship entrance exam need to have qualified class 8 or 10.

Students applying must be from Other Backward Class, Economically Backward Class and Monadic or Semi-Nomadic Tribes, Denotified Tribe (DNT).

Candidates applying must not have an annual income of more than 2.5 lakhs per month and must be studying in identified schools.

The admit card for the PM YASASVI exams will be made available on the official website of the NTA. The link for students to download the admit card for the scholarship entrance examination will be made available on the website before the examinations. Candidates can download the admit card by entering the Application ID and Password.

