    PM YUVA Scheme: National Contest To Be Held Online Till January 15, Read More Details Here

    The National Book Trust of India will be publishing books produced by young minds as part of the YUVA mentorship scheme. The Government of India launches the YUVA Mentorship Scheme 2.0 for all young authors and the programme will be held till January 15, 2022. More details are mentioned below. 

    Updated: Jan 5, 2023 18:40 IST
    PM YUVA Scheme: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued an official letter stating that the online national contest will be held for the selection of young authors across the country. This programme has been initiated under the PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme for Young Authors (YUVA) 2.0. The event is scheduled to be conducted till January 15, 2023. 

    The selected/shortlisted 75 authors will receive a scholarship amount of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of six months as stated under the scheme. Moreover, as part of the mentorship scheme, the National Book Trust, India will be publishing various books produced by young minds. The Ministry of Education, Government of India has launched PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme 2.0 with the aim of training and developing young and budding authors who are below the age of 30 years.

    PM YUVA Submission 2023 - Click Here

    As per the UGC letter, an online National Contest is being organized starting on October 2, 2022, and will conclude on January 15, 2023. This was held to select talented authors across India. Also, there is a provision for payment of a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for 6 months to be paid to each of the selected 75 authors by the Indian Government. National Book Trust, India has decided to publish innovative books by these authors. 

    Additionally, higher educational institutions are directed to disseminate information about the scheme to all the students and other stakeholders in order to encourage greater participation in this prestigious scheme launched by the government. For complete information, aspiring students can go through the official website at innovateindia.mygov.in. 

    For More Details on PM YUVA Scheme - Click Here

    PM YUVA Mentorship Scheme Schedule

    Event

    Date 

    Scheme Launched 

    October 2, 2022

    Contest Duration

    From October 2, 2022 to January 15, 2023

    Evaluation of Applications

    January 16 to March 31, 2023

    National Jury Meeting

    April 2023

    Result Announcement of Selected Authors

    May 2023

    Duration of Mentorship

    June 1 to November 30, 2023

    First Set of Books Publication Starting Date

    February 1, 2024

