Pondicherry Schools to promote students from Classes 1 to 9, Summer holidays from April 30

Student Promotion: Puducherry state government has released a notification regarding the closure of schools for the 2021-22 academic year. According to the notification issued, Puducherry School Education Department has announced the promotion of students from classes 1 to 9 for the 2021-22 academic year.

In the notification issued, the heads of all private and public schools of Pondicherry and Karaikal have been asked to promote all the students from class 1 to 9 and the summer holidays for the students from classes 1 to 9 will begin from April 30, 2022.

The notification issued further stated that the state government has instructed schools to prepare the results of all the students as per the promotion criteria and submit the same to the respective inspectors. Students are to be given subject wise marks and the complete promotion chart needs to be created and submitted for inspection. The results are to be prepared and submitted by the schools by May 15, 2022.

All students from Class 1 to 9 in Puducherry promoted: Government of Puducherry pic.twitter.com/raHf8tU62l — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

The notification issued by the government has also advised schools to ensure that none of the students are left behind due to any reason which may be shortage of attendance or non payment of fee and so on. The last date for the academic session for the class 1 to 9 students is April 29, 2022. The last working day for the class 10 students is May 30, 2022 and class 12 is May 28, 2022.

The notification issued further stated that all the schools will be closed for summer holidays for class 1 to 9 from April 30, 2022.

