Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023 Ends Soon; List of Required Documents

Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023: Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry University will close the registration window for undergraduate, postgraduate, and MBA in distance mode on September 30, 2023. Eligible candidates willing to apply must visit the official website: pondiuni.edu.in. It is advised to register before the last date as no extensions may be granted.

The official notification reads, “DDE Admission 2023 (July Session) Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry University has commenced the admission process in the first week of July 2023 for various UG, PG, and MBA programs under Distance mode for the academic year 2023-24 (July session). As per the UGC-DEB instructions, the last date to apply for DDE admissions for July 2023 session is 30 September 2023.’’

Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023 Click Here

How to Apply for Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pondiuni.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the admissions tab

Step 3: Now, click on the preferred UG/PG programme registration link

Step 4: Complete the registration procedure and login

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

Passport size photo

Valid ID Proof

HSC or its equivalent certificate or marks statement

Class 10 (SSLC) or equivalent certificate or marks statement

Degree or provisional certificate of the qualifying degree (for PG and MBA degree programmes)

Fee concession category certificate (if applicable)

