Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2022 Date Extended for Exempted Category, Apply Soon at pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, Pondicherry University has extended the last date for submission of PhD application form only for exempted category. Now, they can fill up the Pondicherry University PhD admission application form till November 30, 2022. They can apply online for Pondicherry University PhD admission 2022 at pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2022-23/.

To complete the Pondicherry University PhD form, general category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 while the Sc and ST candidates must pay Rs 500 in online mode. The selection of the candidates for the PhD programme will be done based on the presentation and interview conducted by the concerned departments or centres.

Pondicherry University PhD Admission Application Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply For Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2022?

The application form of Pondicherry University PhD admission is required to be submitted online through the university website - pondiuni.edu.in. Check the steps to fill Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2022 form below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Pondicherry University admission website - pondiuni.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Admission 2022 link.

3rd Step - Under the notification and online application, click on the PhD Admission link.

4th Step - Enter required personal details, email id and password.

5th Step - Now, login and fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fees.

6th Step - Submit the form and take a printout of the same.

Who are eligible for Pondicherry University PhD Admissions 2022?

Only candidates that have qualified the National Eligibility Test conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) or such other national-level examinations recognized by Pondicherry University as equivalent are eligible to apply. Candidates that have been awarded a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or any other fellowship for pursuing doctoral research can apply to the programme.

Also, it has stated on the official website that - "Mere possession of required educational and other qualifications and being called for interview alone can not be claimed as a right for admission to the Ph.D. programme in the University." All PhD applicants will be called for an interview and are required to submit a clear written proposal of research conducted while giving sufficient background and obtaining the consent of a research supervisor duly recognized by the University within the University area.

