Pondicherry University Spot Admissions Today, Check Documents Required Here

Pondicherry University Spot Admission 2023: Pondicherry University will be conducting the spot admission round for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes today, August 30, 2023. According to the notification available on the official website of Pondicherry University, spot admissions to the five-year integrated PG programmes, will be conducted today. Candidates participating in the spot admission need to report to the university by 10 am today.

Pondicherry University will be conducting admissions in the order of merit. Candidates are advised to carry with them all the necessary documents for the admissions. Candidates are also required to submit the applicable fee in the online mode after their selection.

Pondicherry University Admission Notification - Click Here

Pondicherry University Admission 2023 Preference for Spot Admission

Ponmdicherry University is conducting admissions for the five-year integrated programme through the CUET UG scores. Candidates participating in the Pondicherry University admissions can check the preference for admissions below.

Preference 1 - Candidates not listed in the select list hosted earlier

Preference 2 - Candidates selected in already notified in the select list

Preference 3: Candidates not applied for Pondicherry University but have appeared for required domain papers and fulfill the eligibility criteria

Pondicherry University Admissions Documents Required

Candidates appearing for the spot admissions need to carry with them the following documents for the admissions.

Class 10 or equivalent certificate/mark statement

Class 12 or equivalent certificate/mark statement

School leaving certificate

Passport size photo

Aadhar card

Fee concession category certificate, if applicable

Fee receipt

