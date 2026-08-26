President Murmu To Interact With Students, Teachers From Government Schools On Raksha Bandhan

President Droupadi Murmu will interact with students and teachers from government schools across India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 28, 2026, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The interaction will promote the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and celebrate unity, affection and togetherness among young minds from diverse backgrounds.

President Droupadi Murmu will interact with students and teachers from government schools across India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The interaction is aimed at promoting the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ while celebrating the values of affection, care and togetherness among young minds from diverse backgrounds. The Ministry of Education announced President Murmu’s interaction in a post on X, stating that the programme will be held on August 28, 2026. The interaction will bring together students and teachers from government schools across the country as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. "On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, will interact with students and teachers from government schools across the country at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post stated.

According to the Ministry, the programme will provide an opportunity to celebrate the bond of affection and togetherness associated with Raksha Bandhan while encouraging a sense of unity among students from different regions and backgrounds. The initiative will also highlight the idea of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, with students from diverse backgrounds coming together at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the interaction with the President. On the occasion of #RakshaBandhan, President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, will interact with students and teachers from government schools across the country at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



The interaction celebrates the timeless bond of affection, care and togetherness, bringing… pic.twitter.com/TiuC4qOiyN — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 25, 2026 PM Modi To Interact With Students Ahead Of National Sports Day

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