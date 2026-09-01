“Priority Is Completing Syllabus”: Gujarat Schools Hit By Heavy Rain Can Hold Classes On Holidays, Say Officials

Gujarat schools affected by heavy rainfall can conduct classes on holidays or Saturdays to compensate for lost academic time and complete the syllabus, officials said, adding that the decision will depend on local conditions.

Schools in Gujarat can function on holidays to complete the syllabus in view of disruptions caused by heavy rain, officials said on Monday. Officials clarified that there is no need to necessarily hold classes if heavy rains have affected a district, adding that the decision lies completely with the schools. This comes after flooding occurred in southern districts of Gujarat, with Surat being the worst hit due to heavy rainfall, and classes could not be conducted last month. Around 7,000 to 8,000 students were affected, while around 1 lakh textbooks, uniforms, shoes, socks and stationery kits were damaged and have been compensated for by the government. Several people were killed in rain-related incidents, while thousands of others had to be relocated or rescued due to the heavy downpour in Gujarat.

“The priority is completing the syllabus rather than necessarily holding classes during holidays, so they make adjustments at their own discretion. There are no directives from the central level regarding this; it is up to them (schools) to manage their academic activities based on the local situation,” said Principal Secretary of the Education Department (Primary and Secondary Education) Milind Torawane. When Should Schools Conduct Classes In Cases Of Heavy Rain? Schools have enough time to compensate for lost classes even apart from Sundays and the summer and winter breaks, Torawane said, adding that there are enough working days for this. “According to the state curriculum, there is a requirement for 220 academic days. Apart from the standard winter and summer breaks, the local administration can adjust the schedule based on local circumstances as completing the syllabus remains the priority,” he stated.

Students Lost Textbooks Amid Heavy Rainfall Several students lost their textbooks due to flooding amid the recent heavy rainfall. For this, the Gujarat government provided new textbooks to the affected students. “The Education Minister had announced the replacement of lost textbooks at the time, and everyone has received them. Textbooks have been redistributed based on information received from the districts regarding the damage,” he said. Valsad District Was Severely Hit Valsad district of Gujarat was one of the severely rain-hit districts. Nitin Sangwan, Collector of Valsad, said schools can hold the disrupted classes on Saturdays. “Schools can hold classes on Saturdays, which are usually off-days, to compensate for the lost time. Classes are affected whenever a ‘red alert’ is issued for heavy rains. As for those who lost their textbooks, the replacements have arrived, and the remaining ones will also be delivered soon,” Sangwan said.