Professor M V Kartikeyan Appointed as Director of IIITDM Kancheepuram

IIITDM Kancheepuram New Director: Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM Kancheepuram) has appointed Professor MV Kartikeyan as the Director of the institute. Professor Kartikeyan will be taking over from Professor DVLN Somayajulu, Director IIITDM Kurnool who took charge as interim Director of IIITDM Kancheepuram in August 2021.

The event was conducted virtually in the presence of Professor Sadagopan, Chairman - Board of Governors, Registrar, Senior Professors, Deans, and Head of Departments.

About Professor MV Kartikeyan

Professor Kartikeyan has previously served as Associate Dean - Faculty Affairs, Chairman - Library Advisory Committee, Academic Chairperson - Electronics and ICT Academy, Head of Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Head of Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Head of Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Head of Institute Computer Centre, and Dean of Faculty Affairs at IIT Tirupati.

When taking over as Director of IIITDM Kancheepuram, Professor Kartikeyan stated that his efforts will be towards improving the academic and research ambiance of the institute. He further emphasized the significance of securing more sponsored projects, quality publications, and patents.

Director MV Kartikeyan is a Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at IIT Roorkee and was on deputation at IIT Tirupati. An alumnus of Banaras Hindu University and IIT BHU, he was also a research scientist with Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute Pilani.

Before joining IIT Roorkee Professor Kartikeyan was with the Institute for Pulsed Power and Microwave Technology, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Karlsruhe, Germany.

Fellowships and Publications

Professor Kartikeyan is a recipient of the Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship and the Hildegard-Maier Research Fellowship for Electrical Sciences. With an academic career of 33 years, he is a Fellow of IEEE, IET, IETE, IE, and VEDAS and is also a member of EuMA and PSSI. He has also authored five books and published more than 350 Research Papers in Peer-Reviewed transactions or Journals and Conferences.

