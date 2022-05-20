Professor Nilofer Khan appointed as new VC of University of Kashmir

University of Kashmir New VC: Kashmir University has created history with Professor Nilofer Khan being appointed as the first Female Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir. The new VC is expected to take charge and begin work very soon. The new VC will be replacing Professor Talat Ahmad who served at the VC of University of Kashmir for two tenures.

Professor Nilofer Khan has a working experience of 30 years and is currently a Professor at the Department of Home Science at Kashmir University. The order of the appointment of the new VC was issued by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Prof. Nilofar Khan appointed as Kashmir University's first woman Vice-Chancellor. https://t.co/UmQAdPKHr7 — University of Kashmir (@KmrUniversity) May 19, 2022

University of Kashmir Official Notification

Professor Khan has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of University of KAshmir for a tenure of three years. Reports further state that all the terms and conditions of the tenure will be informed via a separate notification which will be issued soon.

