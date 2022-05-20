Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Professor Nilofer Khan appointed as new VC of University of Kashmir

    Kashmir University has created history with Professor Nilofer Khan being appointed as the first Female Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir.Check Complete details here. 

    Published On: May 20, 2022 13:05 IST
    University of Kashmir New VC: Kashmir University has created history with Professor Nilofer Khan being appointed as the first Female Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir. The new VC is expected to take charge and begin work very soon. The new VC will be replacing Professor Talat Ahmad who served at the VC of University of Kashmir for two tenures.

    Professor Nilofer Khan has a working experience of 30 years and is currently a Professor at the Department of Home Science at Kashmir University. The order of the appointment of the new VC was issued by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

    University of Kashmir Official Notification

    Professor Khan has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of University of KAshmir for a tenure of three years. Reports further state that all the terms and conditions of the tenure will be informed via a separate notification which will be issued soon. 

