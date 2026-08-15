Protecting Students: Supreme Court Directs CBSE to Resolve On-Screen Marking (OSM) Evaluation Errors

India's Supreme Court has instructed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to urgently look into ways of helping students that have been affected by technical glitches and mistakes in the recently rolled out On-Screen Marking (OSM) digital examination system. This ruling comes from a three-member panel, headed by the CJI (Chief Justice of India) Surya Kant, comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana.

It is clear from the judgment that any problems relating to the administration and technology should not hinder students' educational careers. It has emerged through the petitions submitted to the apex court that some students have not been admitted to colleges after clearing competitive entrance examinations owing to the arbitrary marks assigned due to glitches in the OSM evaluation system making their total percentages fall below the required mark.