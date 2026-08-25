Revised West Bengal Provisional NEET UG Merit List Released (Round 1), Download PDF Here

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committtee, WBCC, has released the revised list of candidates for WB NEET UG seat allotment 2026 at www.wbmcc.nic.in. The list includes the names of candidates eligible for Choice Filling Round 1. According to the revised list, about 10085 candidates are eligible. Earlier, only 9431 candidates were eligible to fill choices.

The final WB NEET seat allotment result 2026 will likely be released on August 31, 2026, for Round 1. Read the article below to know more.

What After WB NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment?

Candidates should carefully check their revised provisional result and if there is any discrepancy in the result, they should immediately inform West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee at the earliest, through the “Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System” available on the Candidate Login Portal.