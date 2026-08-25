Revised West Bengal Provisional NEET UG Merit List Released (Round 1), Download PDF Here
Revised provisional list of eligible candidates for West Bengal NEET UG 2026 counselling has been released on August 25, 2026. According to the revised list, 10085 candidates are eligible in Round 1 WB NEET counselling. Read the article below to know more.
West Bengal Medical Counselling Committtee, WBCC, has released the revised list of candidates for WB NEET UG seat allotment 2026 at www.wbmcc.nic.in. The list includes the names of candidates eligible for Choice Filling Round 1. According to the revised list, about 10085 candidates are eligible. Earlier, only 9431 candidates were eligible to fill choices.
The final WB NEET seat allotment result 2026 will likely be released on August 31, 2026, for Round 1. Read the article below to know more.
What After WB NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment?
Candidates should carefully check their revised provisional result and if there is any discrepancy in the result, they should immediately inform West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee at the earliest, through the “Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System” available on the Candidate Login Portal.
Candidates who are allotted a seat in the round 1 of the NEET UG counselling process must report to their allotted college for admission formalities after the final results are out. The revised schedule for the Round 1 reporting will be shared on the WB MCC website. The institute will verify the details of the candidates who have joined and allow students to take classes soon.
Direct Link to Download WB NEET Merit List 2026 (Round 1)
The provisional merit list for WB NEET UG 2026 is available in the form of PDF on the official website of WB Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates can download the PDF using the following link:
https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3aae8d1e00b15a30e5901227e97ffbef7/uploads/2026/08/2026082575533214.pdf
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