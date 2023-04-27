PSEB 12th Practical Exam 2023 Postponed, Check Revised Date Here

PSEB 12th Practical Exam 2023 Postponed: As per the latest updates, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has issued a notification regarding the change of practical examination date. PSEB has postponed the practical exam scheduled for April 27 due to the mourning of Prakash Singh Badal's death. Now, the exam will be conducted on May 2, 2023.

The PSEB 12th Practical Exam 2023 Postponement official notification reads, “Due to short notice, the practical examination to be held on 27-04-2073 has now been conducted on 02-05-2023 at the same time and place as per full procedure. The concerned school staff should also ensure that every examinee is informed in this regard so that no examinee is deprived of giving the examination. More information is available on the board's website www.pseb.ac.in and may be contacted via e-mail at sisecconduct.psebalpunjab.gov.in.”

PSEB 12th Practical Exam Date 2023 Postponement Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

PSEB 12th Result Date 2023

As per the latest updates, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the result in the 3rd week of May. Once the PSEB 12th result 2023 is declared, examinees will be able to check it by entering their roll numbers.

How to Download PSEB 12th Result 2023?

Students who appeared in Punjab Board 12th exams can download the result on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on PSEB 12th practical exams 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Print a hard copy for future reference

