PSEB 12th Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 Revised: Download Punjab Class 12 Time Table online at pseb.ac.in

Punjab 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Time Table Revised: As per the latest update, the Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has decided to revise the date sheet for PSEB 12th Term 2 Exam 2022. To confirm the development, the Punjab Board has released a detailed notification that highlights the changes in the exam dates introduced by Punjab Board. The notice also shares a reason for the revision of PSEB Class 12 Time Table 2022 saying that the changes have been announced due to administrative reasons. Students can access and read the Punjab Class 12 Date Sheet 2022 revision notice via the link provided below:
Punjab 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Date Sheet Revised – Read Complete Notice Here
PSEB 12th Term 2 Time Table 2022: Subject-wise Date Sheet
As per the revised timetable for Punjab Class 12 Board Exam, the Term 2 Exam will begin on 24th April 2022 with Home Science Subject. Thereafter, the exam will continue for nearly a month, ending on 23rd May when the final paper for Economics and General Foundation Course will be held. In terms of revision of the date sheet, the PSEB has revised exam dates for Economics, Life Sciences, Physical Education and Sports, Business Studies and Public Administration – 2. The detailed subject-wise timetable for Punjab 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 is given below:
|
Date
|
Subject
|
Sunday, 24 April, 2022
|
Home Science
|
Monday, 25 April, 2022
|
Vocal Music
|
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022
|
Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy - II
|
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022
|
Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology
|
Thursday, 28 April, 2022
|
Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects
|
Friday, 29 April, 2022
|
Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
|
Saturday, 30 April, 2022
|
Music (Tabla)
|
Monday, 2 May, 2022
|
Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies
|
Wednesday, 4 May, 2022
|
Geography
|
Thursday, 5 May, 2022
|
Sociology
|
Friday, 6 May, 2022
|
General English
|
Saturday, 7 May, 2022
|
Physical Education and Sports
|
Monday, 9 May, 2022
|
History, Chemistry
|
Tuesday, 10 May, 2022
|
General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture
|
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022
|
Environmental Education
|
Thursday, 12 May, 2022
|
Computer Applications
|
Friday, 13 May, 2022
|
Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music
|
Monday, 16 May, 2022
|
Physics, Political Science
|
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022
|
Public Administration, Business Studies - II
|
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022
|
NCC
|
Thursday, 19 May, 2022
|
Computer Science
|
Friday, 20 May, 2022
|
Life Sciences
|
Saturday, 21 May, 2022
|
Mathematics
|
Monday, 23 May, 2022
|
Economics, General Foundation Course
Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Top 10 Highlights from PM Modi to Students Ahead of Board Exams