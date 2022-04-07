PSEB 12th Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 Revised: Download Punjab Class 12 Time Table online at pseb.ac.in

Punjab 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Time Table Revised: As per the latest update, the Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has decided to revise the date sheet for PSEB 12th Term 2 Exam 2022. To confirm the development, the Punjab Board has released a detailed notification that highlights the changes in the exam dates introduced by Punjab Board. The notice also shares a reason for the revision of PSEB Class 12 Time Table 2022 saying that the changes have been announced due to administrative reasons. Students can access and read the Punjab Class 12 Date Sheet 2022 revision notice via the link provided below:

Punjab 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Date Sheet Revised – Read Complete Notice Here

PSEB 12th Term 2 Time Table 2022: Subject-wise Date Sheet

As per the revised timetable for Punjab Class 12 Board Exam, the Term 2 Exam will begin on 24th April 2022 with Home Science Subject. Thereafter, the exam will continue for nearly a month, ending on 23rd May when the final paper for Economics and General Foundation Course will be held. In terms of revision of the date sheet, the PSEB has revised exam dates for Economics, Life Sciences, Physical Education and Sports, Business Studies and Public Administration – 2. The detailed subject-wise timetable for Punjab 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 is given below:

Date Subject Sunday, 24 April, 2022 Home Science Monday, 25 April, 2022 Vocal Music Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy - II Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology Thursday, 28 April, 2022 Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects Friday, 29 April, 2022 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu Saturday, 30 April, 2022 Music (Tabla) Monday, 2 May, 2022 Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 Geography Thursday, 5 May, 2022 Sociology Friday, 6 May, 2022 General English Saturday, 7 May, 2022 Physical Education and Sports Monday, 9 May, 2022 History, Chemistry Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 Environmental Education Thursday, 12 May, 2022 Computer Applications Friday, 13 May, 2022 Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music Monday, 16 May, 2022 Physics, Political Science Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 Public Administration, Business Studies - II Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 NCC Thursday, 19 May, 2022 Computer Science Friday, 20 May, 2022 Life Sciences Saturday, 21 May, 2022 Mathematics Monday, 23 May, 2022 Economics, General Foundation Course

