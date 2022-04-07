Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    PSEB 12th Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 Revised: Download Punjab Class 12 Time Table online at pseb.ac.in

    PSEB 12th Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 Revised: Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has revised the Punjab Class 12 Term 2 Time Table 2022. Download PSEB 12th Term 2 Date Sheet online via official website – pseb.ac.in.

    Created On: Apr 7, 2022 19:30 IST
    Modified on: Apr 7, 2022 19:30 IST
    Punjab 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Time Table Revised: As per the latest update, the Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has decided to revise the date sheet for PSEB 12th Term 2 Exam 2022. To confirm the development, the Punjab Board has released a detailed notification that highlights the changes in the exam dates introduced by Punjab Board. The notice also shares a reason for the revision of PSEB Class 12 Time Table 2022 saying that the changes have been announced due to administrative reasons. Students can access and read the Punjab Class 12 Date Sheet 2022 revision notice via the link provided below:

    Punjab 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Date Sheet Revised – Read Complete Notice Here

    PSEB 12th Term 2 Time Table 2022: Subject-wise Date Sheet

    As per the revised timetable for Punjab Class 12 Board Exam, the Term 2 Exam will begin on 24th April 2022 with Home Science Subject. Thereafter, the exam will continue for nearly a month, ending on 23rd May when the final paper for Economics and General Foundation Course will be held. In terms of revision of the date sheet, the PSEB has revised exam dates for Economics, Life Sciences, Physical Education and Sports, Business Studies and Public Administration – 2. The detailed subject-wise timetable for Punjab 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 is given below:

    Date

    Subject

    Sunday, 24 April, 2022

    Home Science

    Monday, 25 April, 2022

    Vocal Music

    Tuesday, 26 April, 2022

    Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy - II

    Wednesday, 27 April, 2022

    Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology

    Thursday, 28 April, 2022

    Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects

    Friday, 29 April, 2022

    Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

    Saturday, 30 April, 2022

    Music (Tabla)

    Monday, 2 May, 2022

    Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies

    Wednesday, 4 May, 2022

    Geography

    Thursday, 5 May, 2022

    Sociology

    Friday, 6 May, 2022

    General English

    Saturday, 7 May, 2022

    Physical Education and Sports

    Monday, 9 May, 2022

    History, Chemistry

    Tuesday, 10 May, 2022

    General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture

    Wednesday, 11 May, 2022

    Environmental Education

    Thursday, 12 May, 2022

    Computer Applications

    Friday, 13 May, 2022

    Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music

    Monday, 16 May, 2022

    Physics, Political Science

    Tuesday, 17 May, 2022

    Public Administration, Business Studies - II

    Wednesday, 18 May, 2022

    NCC

    Thursday, 19 May, 2022

    Computer Science

    Friday, 20 May, 2022

    Life Sciences

    Saturday, 21 May, 2022

    Mathematics

    Monday, 23 May, 2022

    Economics, General Foundation Course

