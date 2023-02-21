PSEB 2023 Board Exams for Class 12 Commence , Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

PSEB Board Exam 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has commenced the Senior Secondary examinations for Class 12th from Monday, February 20, 2023, with General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture papers. According to the official datesheet, the PSEB Exam 2023 exam will be conducted from February 20, 2023, to April 21, 2023, across the various schools in the state.

PSEB Exam Revised Datesheet 2023 - Direct Link

PSEB Exam 2023 Timings

According to the official datesheet, the PSEB Class 12th examination will be held in the evening session starting from 2 pm to 5.15 pm and students will get 3 hours of time duration to complete the exam.

As per the recent updates, students appearing for subjects like NSQF, Physical Education, Sports subjects and Computer Science, will get 2 hours to complete the examination. However, an additional time of 15 minutes will be allotted for the students to fill out the OMR sheet.

Punjab PSEB Class 12th 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates who are appearing for the Punjab Board class 12th exams 2023 are required to follow the important exam day guidelines mentioned below.

Students appearing for the PSEB Class 12th examination are requested to must carry their Class 12 admit cards at the exam centre, as no student will be allowed to enter without them.

It is advisable for students to reach the board exam centre 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

According to the official notification, candidates with disabilities will be provided 20 minutes extra to complete the exam.

Do not carry any kind of electronic device inside the examination hall as it will fall into unfair means practices.

Candidates who will find indulge in cheating or any other unfair means practices will be debarred from the PSEB Class 12th board examination.

