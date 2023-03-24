PSEB 2023: Class 10 Board Exam Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

PSEB 10 Board Exam 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to conduct the PSEB class 10 board examination today, March 24, 2023, in offline mode. According to the official datesheet, candidates will be appearing for the Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A examinations. The exam will start from 10 am to 1. 15 pm. Those candidates who are appearing for the PSEB Class 10 board exam 2023 can check the exam day instructions and guidelines here.

Candidates must carry their PSEB class 10 board admit card along with their school ID cards with them at the exam centre. It is advisable for the candidates to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the PSEB Class 10 board exam 2023.

PSEB 10 Board Exam 2023: Important Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 examinations 2023 can follow the exam day guidelines given below.

Candidates must reach the exam hall at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the PSEB Class 10 board exams 2023.

Candidates are advised to carry their PSEB Class 10 admit cards with them at the examination centre.

Students with special abilities will get extra 20 minutes to complete the PSEB Class 10th board examination 2023.

Do not bring any kind of electronic devices such as mobile phones, digital watches, GPS, or Bluetooth devices inside the exam hall.

According to the official information, students will get 15 minutes extra time to fill out the OMR sheets.

Do not indulge in any unfair means practices, if caught students will not be allowed to continue with the PSEB 10 board exam 2023.

No student will be allowed to leave the exam hall until the PSEB 10 Board Exam 2023 concludes.

