PSEB 2023: Punjab Govt School Principal Announces Free Air Travel to Board Exam Merit Holders

PSEB 2023: Four students in Punjab's Ferozepur district featured in the board exam merit list 2023 ending a 12-year wait. The government school principal was delighted over the merit list results, he did not hesitate to announce free air travel to these students.

Rakesh Sharma, the principal of Shaheed Gurdas Ram Memorial Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), at Zira in Ferozepur, has fulfiled students’ wishes for free aeroplane travel by paying for the air travel expenses of students from his own pocket.

According to the media reports, the school principal, Rakesh Sharma said that the students of classes 10 and 12 of the school had not been making it to the merit list of the Punjab School Education Board exams for the last twelve years.

Principal Motivated Students

In order to motivate students to work hard in their school studies, Sharma asked them about their desires which he would fulfil if they make it in the board exam cut-off list 2023. Moreover, the students wished for 'jahaaz da jhoota' which means travel by air so the principal made a commitment to them that he would grant them air travel upon securing seats on the merit list.

He further announced in a prayer meeting that if any student of classes 10th or 12th secures merit positions in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exams, then he will ensure that such deserving candidates get air travel to any destination of their choice across India.

Places Visited by Students

Most of the school students belong to poor and middle-class families in Punjab. Thrilled by the PSEB exam results, Sharma stated that four students two from class 10 and another two from class 12 have reportedly secured merit positions in the final exams by the grace of God.

Two twelfth-class students namely Bhajanpreet Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur went to Goa from Amritsar on a flight in November 2022 and both of them attended the India International Innovation and Invention Expo (INEX-2022) in Goa, as told by Sharma.

Bhajanpreet's father is a 'granthi' (priest) at a local Gurdwara whereas Simranjeet's father is a truck mechanic. The other two students who secured places in the final exams will now be travelling to Delhi from Amritsar on a flight in the last week of January 2023, the school principal declared. He further asserted that they will be visiting famous architectural places such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, Red Fort and a few other places as well in the national capital Delhi.

After two students availed free air travel facility, another 22 students from classes 10 and 12 have now registered themselves to secure merit positions in the board exams. The students asked the principal if all 22 students secured merit positions, then whether they will get free air travel or not. He reminded the students of his commitment that he is determined to offer free air travel regardless of how many students make it to the merit list.

The principal added that the school students have now correlated the merit position with air travel and the school principal also shared that when he joined the school in 2019, the school's rank was 48 out of 56 schools in the district. However, at present, the school is on the first rank in the Ferozepur district.

