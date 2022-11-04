PSEB Class 10th Revaluation Result 2022 For September Session Declared, Get Direct Link

Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the PSEB class 10 re-checking and re-evaluation result in online mode. Students who have applied for the re-checking or re-evaluation for September session can check their Punjab Board Class 10 result at pseb.ac.in. To download the PSEB class 10th result September session 2022 for re-checking and re-evaluation, students can use their roll number or name.

As per reports, the Controller of Examinations of the Education Board Mr J.R. Mahrok said, "the result of Class 10 supplementary examination conducted in September 2022 has been declared on November 4. The Class 10 supplementary result is officially available on the Punjab School Education Board website www.pseb.ac.in for the information of candidates."

PSEB Class 10th Revaluation Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check PSEB Class 10th Revaluation Result 2022 For September Session?

Students who appeared in supplementary exams can check and download their PSEB 10th supplementary result 2022 from - pseb.ac.in. They can use their roll number and name to access PSEB matric supplementary result 2022. Know how to check Punjab Board Class 10th Revaluation Result 2022 For September Session -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Punjab Board - pseb.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on result tab.

3rd Step - On the new page, click on Senior Secondary Supplementary Result September - 2022.

4th Step - On the new login page, enter - roll number or name.

5th Step - The Punjab Board 10th re-evaluation result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download revised marks and also take a printout for further reference.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2022

Earlier, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10th PSEB result 2022 on 6th July 2022. The pass percentage in the PSEB result 2022 Class 10 has been recorded at 97.94%. The Punjab Board has conducted the Class 10 supplementary examination in September 2022. Whereas Punjab Board Class 10 term 2 exams were held in April 2022.

