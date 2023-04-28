PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Announced, Direct Link to be Activated Tomorrow

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Declared: According to the latest updates, the authorities have announced the results for class 8th today i.e. April 28, 2023. However, students must note that the direct link to access PSEB 8th results 2023 will be activated tomorrow i.e. April 29, 2023, at 10.00 am. Once activated, students will be able to check results on the official websites i.e. pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. As per the statistics, a total of 298127 students appeared for the exam. Out of them, 292206 have passed. The overall pass percentage stands at 98.01 percent.

Updated as on April 28, 2023, at 3:32 pm

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Expected Today: As per the media reports, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the class 8th results today i.e. April 28, 2023, at 2:30 pm. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check out the results on the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in.The authorities conducted the PSEB Class 8 exams 2023 from February 25 to March 22, 2023.

However, it must be noted that no such official announcement has been made on the website. Virinder Bhatia, vice-chairman of the Punjab Board, will announce the results at a press conference today. Over 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB Class 8th exam 2023.

As per the past trends, 3,07,942 kids registered for class 8 exams last year; 3,02,558 of them passed. Girls passed with a passing rate of 98.70%, while boys passed with a passing percentage of 97.86%.

How to Check PSEB Class 8th Result 2023?

Students who appeared in the class 8th exams can check out the results on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 8th Results link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

The Punjab Board will also release the list of toppers along with the PSEB Class 8th Result 2023. Meanwhile, the authorities have recently declared the PSEB Class 5th result. The overall percentage of fifth grade was 99.69%.

