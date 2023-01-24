PSG Institute Opens 2023 Registrations for MBA Courses, Apply at psgim.ac.in

MBA Admission 2023: PSG Institute of Management, Coimbatore commences admission for full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA), MBA (Waste Management & Social Entrepreneurship) as well as PSG IAS 2023 programmes. Eligible and interested candidates will now be able to apply for the 2023 session on the official webpage.

Aspirants are required to submit their registration forms in online mode within the stipulated time frame through the official website. The deadline for successful submission of the PSG Institute of Management application forms for the first cycle is January 31, 2023, whereas the last date for the second cycle will be March 10 and May 10 for the third cycle, respectively.

Applicants are advised to carefully check all the programme-related information as provided by the PSG Institute of Management and then proceed further to submit the application forms.

PSG Institute MBA 2023 Registration Form - Apply Here

How to Apply for PSG Institute of Management MBA Course 2023

All interested candidates can check their eligibility criteria and more details before filling out the registration forms for 2023 admissions. Here are a few easy steps to register yourself for various MBA programmes.

Step 1 - Visit the official website of the institute - pgsim.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the link - “Admissions Open for 2023” given on the homepage

Step 3 - Create your account by entering your valid mobile number

Step 4 - Then fill out all the necessary details for MBA admission in 2023

Step 5 - Upload the documents and lastly pay the application fee

Step 6 - After submitting your MBA application form, please take a printout for future reference

PSG Institute MBA 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates looking to pursue MBA programmes must have a recognized full-time Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks

Also, they should have a valid entrance test score in any one of the following exams - MAT/ CAT/ ATMA

PSG Institute MBA 2023 Fee Structure

As per the information bulletin available, the registration form fee for MBA admissions at the PSG Institute of Management is Rs 1500. Moreover, the programme fees for MBA (Waste Management & Social Entrepreneurship) is Rs 6 lakhs while for PSG IAS programmes offered at the institute along with credit transfer options to US and UK Universities will be ranging from Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 23.80 lakhs.

PSG Institute MBA 2023 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected/shortlisted on the basis of their marks scored in the following entrance exams - MAT/ CAT/ ATMA and the final selection will be based on Group Discussions along with Personal Interviews. Candidates who are having relevant work experience will have an added advantage. More information will be available from time to time on the institute’s webpage.

PSG Institute MBA Admission 2023 Schedule

Content First Cycle Second Cycle Third Cycle Registration Deadline January 31, 2023 March 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 Personal Interview February 11, 2023 March 18, 2023 May 20, 2023 Result Declaration February 20, 2023 March 27, 2023 May 30, 2023

