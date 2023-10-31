PU Results 2023 Out For BSc Agriculture 4 year 4th Semester at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Results 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has declared the semester-wise results of the Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) 4th Semester program today, October 31, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the May session exams can check and download their scorecards by entering the necessary details through the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

Candidates are required to fill out the necessary login details such as exam type, semester, and roll number in the result login window to get access to their results. The University has released the results of the Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) (4-Year Course) 4th Semester exams online.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Courses Result release date Direct Links Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) (4 Year Course) 4th Semester October 31, 2023 Click Here

Login details required to download the Panjab University results 2023

Candidates need to enter the below-mentioned details in the result login window to get their scores online.

Semester

Roll number

Exam type

How to check and download the Panjab University result 2023 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their PU even semester results 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of Panjab University - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Now, click on the May result link available

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details as asked

Step 5: Go through the details provided on the marksheet and download it for future use

