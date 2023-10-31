  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PU Results 2023 Out For BSc Agriculture 4 year 4th Semester at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

PU Results 2023 Out For BSc Agriculture 4 year 4th Semester at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has declared the semester-wise results for BSc Agriculture programme today: October 31, 2023. Candidates can download their results at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 31, 2023 17:48 IST
Panjab University Result 2023
Panjab University Result 2023

Panjab University Results 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has declared the semester-wise results of the Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) 4th Semester program today, October 31, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the May session exams can check and download their scorecards by entering the necessary details through the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

Candidates are required to fill out the necessary login details such as exam type, semester, and roll number in the result login window to get access to their results. The University has released the results of the Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) (4-Year Course) 4th Semester exams online.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Result release date

Direct Links

Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) (4 Year Course) 4th Semester

October 31, 2023

Click Here

Login details required to download the Panjab University results 2023

Candidates need to enter the below-mentioned details in the result login window to get their scores online.

  • Semester
  • Roll number
  • Exam type

How to check and download the Panjab University result 2023 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their PU even semester results 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of Panjab University - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Now, click on the May result link available

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details as asked 

Step 5: Go through the details provided on the marksheet and download it for future use

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admit Card 2024 Out, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023